ESPN will air a documentary tonight on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season. "The Last Dance" will focus on Bulls' superstar Michael Jordan and the last championship he won in Chicago.
I never saw Jordan play live in his prime, but I covered a couple of games he played in his brief comeback with the Washington Wizards, but by then he was in his late 30s and in sharp decline.
Despite only getting to see a diminished version of a legendary talent, I felt lucky to witness history. When I think about Jordan's career, and I know this is always a debate, I can't help but believe I was fortunate to see the greatest basketball player of all time in my lifetime.
There are arguments to be made for everyone from Oscar Robertson to LeBron James, but for my money it's always going to be Jordan. I mean the five MVPs are impressive, the seven consecutive seasons of averaging over 30 points a game are incredible, the six championships are crazy. But his otherworldly ability to play above the rim was truly remarkable.
It amazes me that Jordan is one of a small group of athletes that I've watched over a lifetime of sports fandom whom I consider to be the greatest to ever play their sport.
The next two should seem obvious because they have the word great in their respective nicknames. The first is the Great One, Wayne Gretzky.
I'm admittedly not a huge hockey guy. Growing up in the New York area, the Rangers were never good enough to capture my attention, usually playing second fiddle to the Knicks, if you can believe it.
But then Gretzky came along, and this skinny kid from Canada had me and everyone else playing attention to a sport I previously had little interest. He made the Edmonton Oilers and later the LA Kings into champs, but more importantly he dominated the sport in a way that was breathtaking. And isn't that what is really the only import criteria to be considered the GOAT ("Greatest Of All Time" for those of you not in the know)?
Again there are other arguments to be made, Mario Lemeiux seems to be the most obvious, and I'm sure there are some old school guys I should consider. But I don't know that any can match Gretzky's impact on the game.
As far as impact goes, it's tough to beat Muhammad Ali, the greatest. I'm immovable on this one, no one did more to popularize boxing, no one had more career comebacks, no one had the style and grace of Ali. His fights with Joe Frazier are the stuff of legends.
If the two most important measures are impact on your sport and dominance over your opponents are the true tests of the GOATS, then it's hard to argue with Tiger Woods. I know that injuries have derailed a legendary career and he hasn't caught Jack Nicklaus' record for majors just yet, but last year's Masters showed that Tiger still has some fight left in him. Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and others have legitimate claims to the title, but Tiger lifted the game to new heights of popularity at the height of his career and was so superior to his peers in his prime that it was shocking at times.
Where this gets tougher are in baseball and football.
There have been a lot of great pitchers in my lifetime: Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens, Tom Seaver and Randy Johnson just off the top of my head. But I believe the best pitcher I ever saw was Greg Maddux because he dominated without the benefit of a blazing fastball. But do I think he was the best of all time? No.
Just as I could make arguments for Barry Bonds (even before steroids), Tony Gwynn and Mike Trout as the best hitters I've seen, but I don't think any are the GOAT. That title goes to the painfully obvious choice of Babe Ruth.
Even I wasn't old enough to see him play, but the Babe led the league in homers 12 times, once outslugging the rest of the league combined. Oh yeah, he was also a two-time 20-game winner before giving up his pitching duties. Enough said.
Finally in the NFL, Jim Brown's career ended before my time, so it's difficult for me to accurately judge him. For a long time I thought Joe Montana was the best football player I had seen, but I hear the Bucs' just signed this guy to play quarterback who had a pretty good career for some team up north. Might be him.
