In every spring training locker room there's a row of players whose names you may or may not recognize and whose potential status on the regular season roster is betrayed by the number on his back.
The general rule is the higher the number, the worse chance the player has of heading north with the team. That's not always the case, i.e. Aaron Judge's No. 99 for the Yankees, but it's a good guideline.
This group usually includes some top minor league prospects, while others in the group include non-roster invitees. Those are usually players who have spent at least some time in the majors other organizations and have signed minor league deals, but received an invitation to big-league camp.
In the Tampa Bay Rays' spring clubhouse, many of the them are situated along the wall to the left as you walk in the door. Smack in the middle of that row sits Ryan LaMarre.
The 31-year-old LaMarre may be on the fringes of the Rays roster, but he presents as everything you'd like in a major leaguer. At 6-1 and 210 pounds, the former second round draft pick is a speedy runner with a dependable glove, capable of playing all three outfield positions.
In addition, he's a humble, yet outgoing guy who would seemingly be popular in the clubhouse and with any fans who he interacted with.
Yet LaMarre is now playing with his sixth major league team, having completed previous stints with the Cincinnati Reds, who drafted him out of Michigan, the Boston Red Sox, the Oakland Athletics, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox.
Rather than bristle when asked about the vagabond nature of his career, the affable LaMarre reminds you that you missed a stop or two.
“It was actually eight organizations,” he said on Friday afternoon. “I didn't make it up with the Angels or Braves.”
So how did LaMarre's journey land him in Tampa Bay?
“It seems like I had discussions with them every year,” he said. “Since the offseason of 2016, I feel like we've had some sort of dialog, so there's been interest for a while.
“It's an organization that finds value at the margins of the roster and get the most out of their players.
They value defense and speed on the bases. At this point in my career, I wanted to find a team that can value the things I do well.”
While he is known for his defense and speed, LaMarre is a .236 career hitter. His best season came in 2018 when he hit a combined .279 for the Twins and White Sox over a total of 165 at bats. Prior to that his career high in at bats came in his rookie year of 2015, when he had 25 with the Reds.
“In 2018, I kind of made a few swing changes that effected the overall quality of my at bats against left-handers,” said the right-handed swinger, who hit .333 against left-handers in 2018 and .308 last year. “I believe I can start against lefties.”
Whatever he is doing is working so far this spring. Heading into Saturday night's game against the Braves, he's collected four hits in 10 at bats, including two doubles, and has an RBI.
He has a pretty good idea of what he needs to do make the Rays, now 26-man roster, up one spot from a year ago thanks to an MLB rule change.
“There's all sorts of little stuff you need to show,” he said. “Tampa plays match-ups and finds value in the last few spots on the roster. You need to show consistency of at bats and show you can handle all three of the outfield positions. Show them that you can hustle on every play.
“Guys in my situation don't have things handed to them. Play your game and hope for the best.”
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com
