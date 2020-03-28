This week NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did something that he has rarely done in recent years, he made a decision that fans will like.
This year the NFL draft, perhaps the league’s biggest event behind the Super Bowl, was scheduled to be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Over the last few weeks as nearly everything in sports has been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, many wondered whether the draft would be pushed back as well.
Instead Goodell and the league had initially announced the draft would still be held on the assigned date, but without an audience and with teams and players participating remotely.
This seemed to offer the perfect solution and would probably result in the draft’s highest TV ratings years. After all, you can only watch so much Netflix.
For Goodell, the lack of an audience offered the bonus benefit of, for the first time in years, not having to wade through a chorus of boos before announcing each pick.
But this past week, the league’s general manager subcommittee recommended that the draft be pushed back. The GMs were worried that without the ability to hold player pro days, individual team workouts and physicals, the draft evaluation process would be less accurate.
“I’d be personally in favor of delaying the draft, so that we can get some of the work done that our scouts and our personnel people ordinarily do,” New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis said on a podcast last week. “And then just the logistics of trying to conduct the draft, with not having access to your draft rooms and your offices, creates a lot of logistic problems.
“This is not a fantasy draft that you conduct out there with just a list of things on a piece of paper. There’s a lot of work that goes into it to prepare, and there’s a lot of work that is done during the draft. Listen, it’ll be very, very difficult to conduct that and do it in a way that you’re doing justice to the process.”
Goodell rejected the recommendation.
Loomis is a respected, veteran general manager and his viewpoint counts for something. But to him and his fellow GMs I would say to do the same thing that the rest of the world has been forced to do during this unprecedented time: Deal with it.
Throughout the last century or so whenever we had to go through difficult times as a nation, sports was always the one sanctuary we could turn to for a respite from the real world. The coronavirus has taken that away from us. We all understand why, but that doesn’t matter it any easier.
Has fallout from the virus made the GM’s job more difficult? Yes. Figure it out like everyone else has had to. You have the money and the access to use whatever technology will make the draft go as smoothly as possible.
And if teams miss on a pick here or there, at least they have an excuse this time. I offer up the New York Jets’ last five drafts as evidence that having everything you need at your fingertips is no guarantee of success.
So give American sports fans the win they need right now and hold the draft as scheduled.
