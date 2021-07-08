Confetti fell from the rafters inside Amalie Arena.
The Tampa Bay Lightning players hoisted the Stanley Cup above their heads and skated victorious laps around the rink like so many of their hockey brothers before them.
The fans cheered, clapped, and captured it all on their cell phones.
But more than glass separated the players and fans in 2020.
A virus quietly made its way around the globe, killing millions, creating confusion, closing schools and businesses. Masking and social distancing became the norm, and as sports returned, they did so without fans. But at least there were games to watch — a little sense of normalcy in a suddenly scarier world.
Lightning fans — known as the Thunder — became the Distant Thunder, cheering on the Bolts as they played in isolated bubbles in Canada. When the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020, it was, well, weird. They won it in Edmonton without fans or even family members present. They won it in September, a month not normally known for champagne campaigns and drinking beers from the cup.
Back in Tampa, we sat masked, 6-feet apart from other fans in a mostly empty Amalie Arena and watched on the jumbotron as the players heaved their gloves and helmets into the air. There were air high-fives and socially distanced lines to buy championship shirts. It was a muted celebration with masked smiles, but still furrowed brows as the virus continued to rage across the world.
Championships don't come along often, unless you're named Tom Brady. So we embraced the 2020 Stanley Cup ... even from a socially distanced distance.
Sure the Lightning are fully charged with talent. Sure the Bolts have a special spark in Jon Cooper. Sure Tampa Bay is benefiting from an owner/community leader like Jeffrey Vinik. But back-to-back championships? Back-to-back beer-chugging celebrations? It seemed like too big of a dream in a nightmarish reality.
Yet here we are in 2021, living out the cliché of lightning striking twice.
We returned to Amalie Arena on Wednesday to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Just like last year, confetti fell from the rafters inside Amalie Arena.
Just like last year, the Tampa Bay Lightning players hoisted the Stanley Cup above their heads and skated victorious laps.
This year, however, only the glass separated the Lightning from the Thunder.
We high-fived or fist-bumped fellow fans again. Our smiles visibly returned sans masks.
We cheered when Alex Killorn skated on his broken leg. We chanted "Vasy Vasy!" when the Big Cat won the Conn Smythe Trophy. We yelled for Big Rig when Pat Maroon won his third consecutive Stanley Cup.
It felt right this time.
Enjoy another warm year in Tampa, Lord Stanley. The Cup is starting to look good in the sand.
Christy Feinberg is a news editor at The Daily Sun and a long-time Lightning fan and season ticket holder.
