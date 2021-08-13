Just about a week ago I was very upset to learn that Tyler O’Neill was suffering some side effects after receiving his COVID vaccine.
Who is Tyler O’Neill, you may wonder? Is he a friend or relative? No and no. A co-worker or acquaintance? Still no.
Tyler O’Neill is the regular left fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, currently in his fourth major league season.
Oh, so you’re a big Cardinals fan? Well, I don’t have anything against them, but again, no.
O’Neill is just a great player whom you enjoy watching? Not really, he’s a solid hitter with decent power, but not one you’d write home about. Unless you actually are related to Tyler O’Neill.
OK, so why would I care that the decent, but not great, left fielder for a team that I don’t root for, unexpectedly missed time?
Well, in addition to playing for the Cardinals, Tyler O’Neill plays for my fantasy team. That’s right, I’m a grown man who plays fantasy baseball. Drafting a team and making free agent pickups and trades throughout the real and make believe season.
Wait, you may think, don’t some of these leagues pay out a lot of money to the winners? They sure do, sometimes in the thousands of dollars. People do crazy things in connection with winning and losing these leagues, sometimes involving embarrassing public stunts or even equally embarrassing, but more lasting, tattoos.
What’s at stake in Zucker and Friends League? Does the winner get $10,000? Does the loser have to walk around Charlotte Harbor in a tutu?
Not exactly, it’s more in the line of ... cookies. Chocolate chip cookies to be precise. Yep, I check box scores and watch the waiver wire each week with nothing more than the promise of sugary goodness on the line.
You see this league, which has 10 teams, is comprised of myself and a couple of other Daily Sun employees, plus my 24-year-old son and some of his friends, as well as my wife. She’s a good sport. She rarely wins, but always volunteers to bake cookies for the winner, since there’s no cash prize involved.
In fairness to my wife, she really doesn’t pay much attention and mostly joined as a favor to my son when this league started a couple years ago.
But don’t be fooled by the relatively low stakes, some of the owners take our league very seriously.
While some have made one or two roster moves this season, one gentlemen has made 155 moves, while another has made 123. No, I’m not either of them.
But think about it, 155 moves since the start of the season, averages out to a move a day, every day since April 1. These people have lives and jobs.
So what is the deal with fantasy sports? Somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 million people play fantasy baseball in the U.S. and Canada every year.
There is of course the gambling aspect of it, somehow it seems more innocent than straight up betting on games. Some people use it as a way to stay in contact with friends, while others figure it’s a way to channel their inner Joe Maddon and show they really could manage a team if given the chance.
They can’t.
For me, I started playing 20 years ago when I worked at a baseball publication as way to track the sport and bond with my co-workers. Both of those are still true, I also enjoy showing my son that I still know more about baseball than he does.
He’s currently a game ahead of me in the standings.
