As we pass the quarter pole of the season, Week 5 finds the three Florida NFL teams in very different situations.
The 0-4 Dolphins appear intent on being one of the league's worst, and while the Bucs and Jaguars are both 2-2, their respective .500 marks appear to be indicative of two organizations going in different directions.
But, for the purpose of this undeniable early season look at our three “local” NFL teams, let's start with the easy one.
No one thought this was going to be a good season for the boys from Miami. The Dolphins held what amounted to a clearance sale throughout the offseason and then turned the starting quarterback duties over to Ryan Fitzpatrick. The veteran is known for two things: he's lived in so many NFL cities that his next job may be working for Google maps, and the only consistent thing in his career has been how maddeningly inconsistent his play is.
That said, I'm not sure we truly appreciated how bad the Dolphins would be. Thus far, their 20-point loss to the Chargers last week is the high point of their season.
The one move that doesn't seem to fit with Miami's scorched earth rebuild is the acquisition of QB Josh Rosen from the Cardinals. Poor Josh, seems to have the ability to be a decent NFL quarterback, but has spent the first two seasons of his career behind terrible, rebuilding offensive lines, surrounded by mediocre talent at the skill positions (outside of Larry Fitzgerald).
But enough of the doom and gloom of Miami, let's head up the coast to Jacksonville, where, as always, things are kind of OK, but not really.
Heading into last season, things looked really promising, even with Blake Bortles at quarterback. They had a talented defense, good offensive line and a promising, young running back in Leonard Fournette. We all know how that turned out. The defense disappointed, the o-line got hurt and Fournette just kind of imploded.
This season, there was reason for optimism again, as the Jags jettisoned the astoundingly marginal Bortles and brought in high-priced veteran Nick Foles, who, at least figured not to hurt the offense.
That went very well until the first quarter in Week 1, when Foles went out with a broken clavicle, never to been seen again.
But wait, look who rode in to rescue of the Jacksonville season, it's previously unheralded rookie Gardner Minshew. Everyone's favorite mustachioed QB and the eye of the Minshew Mania storm, has performed well and led the Jags to consecutive victories in Weeks 3 and 4.
So all is right in the Kingdom of Coughlin?
Well, not exactly. Fournette struggled for the first three weeks before breaking out against Denver. Also , while the defense has been OK, there seems to be a problem with it's biggest star.
Depending on which day you ask, Jalen Ramsey is either sick, on maternity leave, out with a bad back or just plain wants to get the hell out of Jacksonville.
Finally, that brings us to our localest, of local NFL teams, the Bucs.
For five seasons now, the Bucs and their mercurial quarterback have teased Tampa Bay fans.
But if not for the heartbreaking loss to the Giants in Week 3, the Bucs would be 3-1 heading into today's game against New Orleans.
If this is the year Tampa Bay becomes a contender again, much of the credit goes to new coach Bruce Arians. But whether or not the Bucs truly have turned the corner depends on if the same can be said for their 25-year-old quarterback.
Jameis Winston has always had the talent, but the ability to put it all together, and keep it all together has been the issue.
Perhaps, finally, he has found the stability (and maturity) that had eluded him.
After a terrible Week 1, he was solid, if unspectacular, in the win over Carolina. But he turned in outstanding performances the last two weeks.
So, maybe, just maybe, there will be something for Bucs' fans to cheer for come December.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him @scottzucker
