Last week as I sat in the press box at the Charlotte Sports Park with a couple of other writers and waited to interview Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash over Zoom, it really began to sink in how different this spring training was going to be.
One of the great things about spring training had always been the ability to chat with players as they jogged between back fields. This was a luxury enjoyed by fans as well as the media.
For sportswriters, there was always the chance to stroll up to a player's locker and ask that eternal question: "Hey, have you got a minute?"
You can do this during (a normal) regular season as well, but the chances of a positive outcome to that question increase greatly depending on how close to the month of February it's asked.
This year, I witnessed Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi and Tampa Bay Times writer Mark Topkin, neither of whom are small men, kidding each of through a fence and at a pretty good distance, about their respective eating habits. It was the only one-on-one exchange I saw between a player and a media member (other than a distanced wave) in the two days I was out at the ballpark last week.
All of this made me nostalgic for spring training camps of years past. I've been covering spring training on and off, in both Florida and Phoenix, since my first job out of college.
I've had great conversations with guys who had difficult reputations and I've been snarled at by guys who were later voted Most Cooperative Player by the baseball writers in their town.
My first experience came when I talked my small paper in Northern Virginia into sending me down to cover the Baltimore Orioles for a couple of days.
I walked into Miami's Bobby Maduro Stadium and was immediately terrified of screwing up and getting thrown out. If you're wondering how long ago that was, Bobby Maduro was demolished in 2001.
I was at a loss of what to do first, but thankfully spotted Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson and Jim Palmer, then the O's broadcast team, standing behind the batting cage. They patiently answered my questions and slowly put me at ease.
I had another memorable experience at a different Florida stadium several years later when I went to do a story on the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cards where playing in Al Lang Stadium at the time. Al Lang, built in 1947, is now home to soccer's Tampa Bay Rowdies, but was a baseball stadium for nearly 60 years.
Because it was an older ballpark, it had some unique quirks. The press box overhung the field so much that you felt like you were right on top of the batters. You could hear bits of conversation at the plate. When future Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith sneezed, I jokingly said "God bless you" and I swear he looked up. (That's my story anyway).
Perhaps my favorite memory in spring came at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona. I was doing a story on the Oakland A's and their farm system and requested to talk with a minor league coach named Roy White. Why this one coach in particular? My reasons were selfish. Roy White, a long time Yankees outfielder, had been my hero growing up.
They say don't meet your heroes, but in this case it worked out. He couldn't have been kinder and after I left the facility, I reverted to my 12-year-old self and called my brother to tell him about it.
Which brings us to last year when I covered the Rays' camp after several years of missing spring training. The Tampa Bay locker room couldn't have been more welcoming and I was enjoying interviewing MLB players again, then COVID hit.
The league initially instituted protocols and I remember speaking with shortstop Willy Adames across a small roped off area. We started to shake hands at the end and both realized that was against the rules. It almost seemed silly.
The next day spring training was cancelled.
