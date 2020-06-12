The intersection of sports and social issues has always been fraught with controversy and angst.
But over the past couple of weeks, athletes and sports leagues have found that it's increasingly difficult to stand on the sideline or stay in their lane.
The “shut up and dribble” narrative no longer works to silence those in the world of sports on issues they believe to be important.
Maybe it never really did. Maybe it never really should have.
Just as athletes have the right to use their platform to express their opinions, fans have the right to embrace or ignore them.
Both have happened a lot lately.
A little more than a week ago a group of NFL players got together and made a video demanding that their league address what's happening in communities around the country and to vow to be part of the change. To the surprise of some, that's what often-embattled commissioner Roger Goodell did.
Some would argue that he did not go far enough when he failed to mention former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initiated similar protests four years ago, but has been unable to secure a new job in the league.
Then this week, NASCAR took the unprecedented step of banning the Confederate flag from all of its races and activities. Given the sport's history and deep southern roots, this was no small step.
Having worked in Daytona for four years and covering multiple 500s and July races at Daytona International Speedway, I can say first-hand that the image of a Confederate flag flying from a RV in the infield was far from unusual.
And to be clear, while this action was originally called for by Bubba Wallace (the only black driver in the Cup Series), it had wide acceptance throughout the driver ranks, including the all-important stamp of approval from Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The only real opposition I saw came from two sources. The first was Ray Ciccarelli. Who is Ray Ciccarelli? A driver in the Gander RV Truck Series. Still not ringing a bell? That may be because in 18 races over the span of three years, he had one top-10 finish while posting no wins and no poles.
The second was from NASCAR helmet designer Beam Designs. In reaction to the ban, Beam posted a Tweet that read:
“The Confederate Flag, North vs South in the Civil War, a war over separation of the Union, not slavery. But hey ignorance wins again, NASCAR you realize the North had slaves too, lol not just the South, you want to remove the American Flag as well, idiots.”
Shockingly, a number of drivers including Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Wallace decided they could probably get their helmets painted elsewhere and severed ties with Beam.
There are those who will rip these leagues and athletes for weighing in on social issues, just as there were those who complained when they believed that stars such as Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan weren't vocal enough.
Athletes know the risks of speaking out and those on either end of the spectrum have encountered backlash for doing so.
But the bottom line is whether you agree or disagree with the opinion being expressed, the notion of freedom of speech doesn't disappear once you put on a professional uniform or fire suit.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scottzucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.