One of the benefits/curses of being a sports writer is that you are often called upon to make preseason predictions.
Over the years, I've offered predictions on everything from the World Series to the Daytona 500 to NFL Draft and the one universal truth is that I'm always, unfailingly, wrong.
Please keep that in mind as I revisit the predictions that the Sun Sports staff (myself and sports writers Patrick Obley and Vinnie Portell) made prior to the start of the baseball season.
We'll focus on our predictions for the division winners, wild cards, league and World Series champions.
In the American League, Pat Obley had a very strong showing. Pat successfully predicted all three of the division winners, selecting the Rays in the AL East, the White Sox in the AL Central and the Astros in the West.
He batted .500 in his wild card predictions, successfully calling for the Yankees to claim a spot.
It was on that second wild card where his baseball logic went awry. Pat, a Kansas native, had a brief lapse of homerism and selected the Royals.
I know he's a life-long Royals' fan, so we'll cut him some slack. For the record, the Royals finished 74-88, 19 games out of first place.
Pat had the Yankees and White Sox make it through to the ALCS, that's not looking great with the Yankees knocked out in the Wild Card Game and the White Sox on the verge of elimination in the Division Series.
Pat was not alone in his overestimation of the Yankees, as Vinnie and I both predicted New York to win the AL East. Like Pat, we both predicted the White Sox and Astros as the other division winners.
Vinnie, however, went 0-for-2 on the AL wild card winners, selecting the Blue Jays and Twins. The Blue Jays weren't a bad choice, as Toronto won more than 90 games and barely missed the postseason. Also I picked them to win a wild card spot, so I'm not criticizing.
If I were to criticize, it would be Vinnie's pick of the Twins, who went 73-89 and finished 20 games out of first in the Central. Also, by selecting the Twins and Jays, Vinnie passed over the Rays, who would lead the AL in wins with 100.
I missed on the Rays as a division winner, but had them in the Wild Card game. Like Pat, Vinnie and my White Sox-Yanks ALCS prediction isn't looking good. At least both of them had the White Sox in the AL, so technically they're still alive.
In the NL, none of us (or anyone, anywhere else) saw the Giants compiling the best record in baseball (107-55) and winning the West. None of us even had the Giants making the playoffs.
We all had the Dodgers, who in fairness finished one game behind San Francisco, winning the West and the Braves winning the East.
It goes downhill a bit from there. We all liked the Cardinals to make the playoffs, which they did as a wild card, before losing. But we had them winning the Central, no one saw the Willy Adames-led Brewers coming.
We all bought into the preseason hype surrounding the Padres. We should have, but didn't anticipate their inevitable fade as they finished a very on-brand 79-83, well behind the red-hot Dodgers and Giants in the West.
For the second wild-card spot, Vinnie and I went for another over-hyped team, the Mets. Not sure what Pat bought into by selecting the Marlins, but at least he shopped local.
Pat's Cardinals over Dodgers and Vinnie's Padres over Braves, NLCS predictions are both dead. I have life after selecting the Braves over the Dodgers.
Miraculously, two of us are still alive on the World Series winners, even though we missed the opponents. Pat has the White Sox beating the Cardinals and I took the Braves over the Yankees.
Alas, Vinnie's Padres over the White Sox call will not come to fruition.
But he's young, he'll live to be wrong again.
