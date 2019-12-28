As 2019 comes to close, you can read endless stories and columns recapping the past year. All that's well and good, but what about the year to come?
Good question, which I'm here to answer.
Without further adieu, here are my 20 not-so-bold predictions for Florida sports, virtually guaranteed not to come true in 2020.
1. In a surprising development, the U.S. government sends the notoriously inaccurate Jameis Winston to North Korea to overthrow Kim Jong Un.
2. Now that Doug Marrone has been unceremoniously dismissed, the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the unprecedented move of naming Gardner Minshew's mustache as their new head coach.
3. In showing that it's possible to fail at losing, the Miami Dolphins prove that they can't even tank correctly, by accidentally winning the Super Bowl.
4. Miami Marlins team president Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and elect to remain in Cooperstown to hide out from angry Marlins' fans.
5. In an attempt to increase ticket sales, the Tampa Bay Rays will offer season ticket holders the chance to win a dinner with reliever Chaz Roe. There will be no takers.
6. That won't be the only brainchild of the Rays marketing department. In an effort to sell fans on the team playing part of its season in Montreal, the Rays will offer fans free French lessons taught by Ji-Man Choi and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.
7. Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will get so high on a team flight that he'll be able to thoughtfully explain the NBA's stance on China.
8. The Orlando Magic will replace coach Steve Clifford, with popular children's character, Clifford the Big Red Dog. The Magic will immediately reel off 12 straight wins.
9. In a strange political development Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov will be mistaken for the ghost of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and elected to replace Vladimir Putin.
10. In a surprise move, rather than transfer to another school or even try to enter the NFL Draft, Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks will leave football altogether and attempt to start his own hot dog stand franchise.
11. In an attempt to recreate the success he found in Memphis, new FSU coach Mike Norvall will open a string of jazz clubs/BBQ joints in Tallahassee.
12. After their latest embarrassing loss in the Citrus Bowl, the Miami Hurricanes will apply for, and receive, assistance from FEMA.
13. Under new coach Jeff Scott, an Arcadia native, USF will enjoy unprecedented success and finally get more national recognition than its long-time rival UCF.
14. The UCF Knights and coach Josh Heupel will continue to remain completely unaware that they're supposed to be USF's rivals.
15. Former Florida Gulf Coast club football coach Kevin Van Duser, who resigned in November after sending out emails to high school recruits that appeared to be offering scholarships, will coach the make-believe FGCU varsity football team to a mythical national championship. UCF will immediately claim that it belongs to them.
16. In a strange FHSAA ruling, local high school football coaches Blinky Waldrop (Charlotte High) and Bumper Hay (DeSoto County) will be forced to change nicknames for the upcoming season.
17. After MLB finishes contracting minor league teams, the Port Charlotte Stone Crabs will find themselves as the only remaining team in the Florida State League and be declared the champions on Opening Day. Ownership will then move them to Saskatchewan.
18. NASCAR, in an attempt to better connect to their aging demographic, will insist that drivers leave on their left turn signal during all Florida races.
19. In an attempt to cash in on the renewed popularity of resurgent Tiger Woods, the PGA will insist that all tour winners adopt cute animal nicknames. Get ready for Rabbit Mcllroy, Bear Bradley and Monkey Mickelson.
20. Immediately after reading this, Sun newspapers executive editor Jim Gouvellis will place a lifetime moratorium on list columns.
