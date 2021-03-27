If you've ever used the phrase "you've got to spend money to make money," chances are you've never worked in the Tampa Bay Rays' front office.
The Rays have a now well-established reputation for being effectively thrifty. The offseason departures of star pitchers Blake Snell and Charlie Morton show that they have not strayed from that philosophy.
There are two important distinctions to make here. The first is that the Rays are not manufacturing their budget concerns. Tampa Bay may have a loyal fan base, but the numbers are not reflected in ticket sales.
The Rays often rank near the bottom of the American League in attendance and good seats seem to be available at Tropicana Field no matter where they are in the standings.
The second point is that their strategy has been pretty darn effect in recent years. Tampa Bay is usually in contention in the AL East and a frequent postseason participant.
Still, a look at the salary figures can be a bit shocking. The Tampa Bay Times published the 2021 salaries for the team on Friday, and let's just say that no one's paycheck is going to require owner Stu Sternberg to move money over from his IRA account.
Not surprisingly, the highest paid Ray in 2021 is also the longest tenured. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier comes in at $11.5 million. Not chump change, but when compared to the MLB's highest paid player, newly minted Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer's $40 million, it's kind of shocking.
Within the Rays' division, the rival Yankees have a slew of big numbers, but ace Gerrit Cole comes out on top at a cool $36 million, which ties him for third on the list (with another New York pitcher, the Mets' Jacob deGrom).
Perhaps more startling is that the next highest Tampa Bay salary belongs to DH-LF-1B-3B Yoshi Tsutsugo, who at $7 million is more than $4 million behind KK. Hopefully, Yoshi's sub-.200 batting average in his first season isn't indicative of the value the Rays are getting for that investment.
Returning Ray Chris Archer, at $6.5 million, is Tampa's highest paid pitcher. While Archer had a rough time in Pittsburgh the last couple years, that number doesn't seem outrageous for a veteran who appears capable of regaining his winning form.
Granted, the payroll is low by design. The way that general manager Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash put together a roster, a lot of versatile role players in the lineup and a lot of arms that can swing between the rotation and the bullpen, helps keep the numbers down. But still there are two salaries that are a bit intriguing.
Infielder Brandon Lowe is as much of a regular second baseman as the Rays have. He's a former All-Star, was arguably the team's best hitter in the 2020 regular season despite a bad postseason slump. And he's only 26 years old.
He'll make $2.5 million this season, according to Sportrac.com. In contrast, Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, he of the career .237 batting average, will earn over $10 million more this season. Although he may move to third, despite his struggles at the plate.
Even crazier? Lowe's double play partner on most days, everyday shortstop Willy Adames, will make less then half of what Lowe makes this season.
Also according to Sportrac.com, his $590,000 would put him on the list well below such luminaries as the A's Chad Pinder and former Rays utiilityman Daniel Robertson, currently fighting for a roster spot with the Brewers.
Maybe this philosophy will bring a World Series title to Tampa, maybe it won't. But right now the players seem to buy in, even if it means not cashing in.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com
