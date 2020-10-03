No one was quite sure what to make of this season's unique 16-team postseason tournament which Major League Baseball announced prior to the start of the COVID-shortened season back in July.
But after the first round, called the Wild Card Series (but not really since everyone played), I'm ready to declare it a qualified success.
There were some outstanding pitching performances, and some exciting ninth and extra inning finishes up and down the board.
Heading into the Division Series round this week, the matchups get even better, although you could make the argument that some are too good. The Dodgers-Padres and Yankees-Rays series might both have been better served as the two League Championship Series.
That said, while the Dodgers-Padres is intriguing, the Yankees-Rays series is the one that figures to generate the most interest.
The Rays finished the regular season with the AL's best record. And while there were four other teams with better records than New York, it seemed inevitable that these two teams would meet in the postseason.
There has been bad blood between the two over the last few seasons and it boiled over again in early September. That's when Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman appeared to fire a 100-mph fastball at the head of Rays' infielder Mike Brosseau.
The Yankees were allegedly agitated by Tampa pitchers throwing a little too inside to infielder DJ LeMahieu, the eventual AL batting champ. I'm not sure why Brosseau would be the object of retaliation, but in the end, the Rays had the last laugh as he hit two home runs in a Tampa Bay win when they last met.
As a matter of fact, the Rays had the last laugh in general, as they won the season series 8-2 and took first in the AL East.
Now they'll meet again in Game 1 of their American League Division Series. The best-of-five matchup starts Monday at Petco Park in neutral site San Diego.
So, can we expect nothing but civility from both dugouts throughout this series?
If you ask the managers, the answer is yes.
“I think our players have shown time and time again that they handle -- whatever outside factors are present -- they handle their business on the field really, really well, and our focus is going to go to win a series,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
Of course in September Cash also reminded whomever was listening that his bullpen has "a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98.”
Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, who of the "savages in the box" quote last season vs. Tampa, was looking to strike a similar note to Cash this week.
“We want to win and advance, and that’s where our focus is going to lie. We don’t want to get caught up in the back-and-forth,” Boone said. “There’s going to be things that come up that probably become a little bit contentious within the series, but I’m confident that our guys will do a good job of keeping their blinders on.”
Of course, not everyone is a manager, and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, the longest-tenured Rays and never one to shy away from speaking his mind, was pretty candid about the how the teams feel about one another.
“With all the history that we’ve had the last couple years, it is what it is,” he said. “I’ve said it many times: they don’t like us, we don’t like them, and it’s going to continue to stay that way. It’s going to be a very fun, energetic, exciting (series)."
I'm loathe to pick a winner in this series. I grew up a Yankees fan, but I also spent time covering these Rays this spring and a little this summer. They're pretty evenly matched, with MLB.com rating the Rays starting pitching No. 1 in the postseason and crediting the Yankees with the second best lineup.
But in a short series strong starting pitching usually trumps all else, so I'll go Rays in 5.
