We all heard it about a million times in the last week or so, but the 2020 NFL Draft really was like no other before it.
Well, yes and no.
Yes, obviously the social distancing necessitated by the global pandemic changed it from a huge speculator event in Las Vegas to a small, kind of odd one in commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement.
But despite fears about technical glitches and the loss of players and fans on site to offer unfiltered reactions, things went pretty smoothly. I know I didn’t miss seeing Goodell receive man hugs from players and, with all due respect to ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, I didn’t miss those awkward interviews on the side of the stage after each first round pick.
On the second and certainly on the third day, drafting remotely actually worked in the favor of the TV audience, as the action seemed to move a bit quicker than normal. And with no other sports to distract fans, TV ratings were through the roof on the first night.
But enough about the presentation of the draft, here are a few takeaways from how the Florida teams did in the draft itself:
Let’s start closest to home with the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Bucs didn’t have the most exciting draft, but they hit most of their objectives over the first few rounds. They entered Thursday night knowing they needed to get an offensive tackle to protect their new 75-year-old franchise quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs knew there were four quality tackles to pick from and traded up a little bit to get one. A lot of people projected Iowa’s Tristian Wirfs as the Bucs’ guy and they got their man.
On Day 2 they were looking for a defensive playmaker and they found one in Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., easily one of the top safeties. In the third round, they addressed their questionable running back situation with Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn. There may have been better backs available, but at least they addressed the need.
The other box Tampa Bay was looking to check was a replacement for departed free agent Breshad Perriman. The Bucs found their slot receiver in the fifth round when they selected Winfield’s Minnesota teammate Tyler Johnson. As far as the sixth and seventh round picks, I’m not gonna lie here, it’s a total crap shoot at that point, especially in a year with limited scouting opportunities.
Moving south, the Miami Dolphins had approximate 137 selections in this draft, which tends to happen when you trade away nearly your entire team in one season. But if they were indeed “tanking for Tua,” the strategy worked.
The Dolphins used the fifth overall pick to select Alabama’s brilliant, but brittle, quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. If he can get and stay healthy it’s a great pick. To that end, Miami used three of its next six picks (I told you they had a lot) to select offensive linemen to protect Tua.
USC’s Austin Jackson came later in the first and Louisiana Lafayette’s Robert Hunt in the second — both could start this season. Georgia’s Solomon Kindley arrived in the fourth. In between and around they addressed needs in the secondary and defensive line.
Oh, and in the sixth round they took LSU’s Blake Ferguson. Not familiar with him? That’s because he’s a long snapper. That’s right, the Dolphins had so many picks, they drafted a long snapper ... in the sixth round.
Finally we come to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Why are they last? Two reasons, first that’s probably their projected finish in the division and second, and I mean this as nicely as possible, who really cares?
After dealing away most of their defense in the last year or so, the Jaguars addressed that side of the ball with six of their first eight picks including two first rounders in Florida corner CJ Henderson and LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.
For fun they drafted a quarterback in the sixth round. Less fun for Jags’ fans, it was Oregon State’s Jake Luton.
Well at least he’s not a long snapper.
