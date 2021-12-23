As another difficult year comes to a close, it is time again for your humble sports editor to open up his bag of gifts and hand out some special presents for those who are most (and least) deserving.
A reminder that these gifts are for entertainment purposes only and not actual presents. Thus no offers made here are legally binding (or in any way actually executable).
Once again, without further ado, here are my 21 top holiday gifts for 2021:
1. For the Bucs: Someone healthy to play offense besides Tom Brady.
2. For Tom Brady: Nothing. He’s rich, handsome, married to a super model and has more rings that a Redwood tree. What could he possibly need?
3. For Le’Veon Bell: A return to success on the football field, if for no other reason than to keep him out of the boxing ring.
4. For Josh Lambo: A chance to kick again, either in the NFL or Urban Meyer’s butt. His choice.
5. For Urban Meyer: Tony Dungy’s phone number. Maybe he can explain to him how an NFL coach is supposed to act.
6. For Dolphins fans: A bit of patience. Tua just needs time to round into a good NFL starting quarterback.
7. For Tua Tagovailoa: The health to make that last gift come true.
8. For Lions, Jets and Texans fans: A preview of the 2022 NFL Draft, to have something to look forward to.
9. For Mike Norvell: A trophy for being the longest tenured major college football coach in Florida, in his second season at FSU.
10. For UCF fans: A pen, so they can write to complain that I didn’t consider them one of the major college football programs in Florida.
11. For Florida Gulf Coast: A varsity football program. Come on FGCU fans, you know you want one.
12. For Kevin Cash: A healthy starting pitcher over the age of 18.
13. For Wander Franco: A large safe and an even larger trophy case. He’s going to need both.
14. For Rob Manfried: A one-way ticket out of New York. He doesn’t have to go home, but he can’t stay in the MLB Commissioner’s office.
15. For Don Mattingly: A Marlins media guide, so he can keep track of exactly who his players are.
16. For MLB owners and players: A session with Dr. Phil, so they can work through the hostility and make sure we have a baseball season.
17. For Rays owner Stu Sternberg: A French to English dictionary to help him find his way around Montreal.
18. For Charlotte County baseball fans: A team to replace the Stone Crabs. It would be nice to have minor league baseball back here again.
19. For Steven Stamkos: A ticket to the Winter Olympics. It’s the only way he’s going to get there at this point.
20. For Jon Cooper: A chance for he and the Lightning to three-peat. Hopefully the NHL will be able to restart hockey safely soon.
21. For Venice football coach John Peacock: A jar of trophy polish. He’s probably going to be needing it for the next several years.
And one bonus gift: For all of the area’s sports fans and readers of the Daily Sun and Gondolier, sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas (and any other holiday you choose to celebrate) and a happy and healthy New Year.
