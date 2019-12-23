For most MLB teams making news in mid-December involves some sort of major personnel shift.
Sure Tampa Bay had a big free agent signing recently, but given that most Rays fans couldn’t even name Japanese star Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, that’s probably not it.
No, the Rays were back in the news last week following the latest development in the MLB team’s ongoing, ill-advised romance with the city of Montreal.
To catch up those fans who may have forgotten about, or were blissfully unaware of, one of the oddest strategies in professional sports history, Rays owner Stu Sternberg has a proposal in which his team would split their home schedule between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, you know the one in Canada, located about 1,500 miles away from Tampa/St. Pete.
Just a couple of weeks ago, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman (wisely) seemed to nix the notion of the two-city home schedule, expressing something akin to his city not being delegated to part-time status.
So that was that, correct?
Well faster than you can say Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor decided to weigh in last week.
She started off strong, telling the Tampa Bay Times: “When I first heard of it — just immediately — it’s like ‘that makes no sense.’”
So far, so good, but then came this: “But if you look at it from the perspective of baseball, the in-person attendance is dropping nationwide while TV is going up. When people are watching baseball on TV, they could have the two media contracts. And then you don’t have 81 games, which is difficult for even the most hardcore baseball fans to attend. So, you know, let them explore it. It’s something new.”
I’m not even going to try to unpack that word salad.
Of course, most of this is posturing by all the parties involved. It’s, shockingly, about money and getting a new stadium built (somewhere).
But let’s put all of that aside for the moment and just consider the notion of actually playing games in two cities that are literally in different countries.
While the Rays have clearly had trouble drawing fans to Tropicana Field (a new stadium would certainly help), let’s not forget that, once upon a time, Montreal had its very own major league team. They are currently the World Series champions.
So why do the erstwhile Expos now get their mail at Nats Stadium in Washington, D.C.? It may be because Montreal couldn’t support a team.
And how exactly do you expect to build fan loyalty when their team plays half its season in a city where they call a Quarter Pounder, a Royale with Cheese? That last part may or may not be true, but you get the point.
But let’s forget the fans for a moment (you know, like the Rays owners seem to be doing).
What about the players? What incentive is there for players to join or stay with a team that doesn’t even have a real home base? Granted, no one is starting GoFundMe pages to help players deal with their difficult lives, but why would they want to add another layer of complication, when they already spend so much time away from their families?
Finally, when you’re dealing with that kind of salary, what about the strength of the U.S. Dollar vs. the Canadian dollar?
No, really, I’m asking because I have no idea.
Of course, to me it still seems highly unlikely that any of this will come to fruition.
But what do I know? I don’t even know the value of the Canadian dollar.
So forget about baseball for now. Go pour yourself another Egg Nog and watch some Lightning highlights.
What do you think about the Montreal plan?
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter@scottzucker
