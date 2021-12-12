It's mid-December and fans should be spending their days worrying about whether or not to watch the Duke's Mayo Bowl or calculating their NFL team's chances of still making the playoffs. (Jets and Lions fans disregard that last part).
But baseball? The only thing fans should be concerned with regarding baseball this time of year is which overpriced free agent your team should be signing. (Rays fans disregard that last part).
Yet here we are. In the last few weeks baseball has given our area's fans two major stories to follow: The labor dispute between the owners and a players and the possible abandonment of Charlotte County by the Rays.
Happy Holidays, everyone!
Oh baseball, we give you our love and attention for 10 months a year (counting postseason awards and offseason moves). Why don't you love us back?
The last baseball lockout was nearly 30 years ago, yet the song remains the same. Once again it's millionaires fighting with billionaires with fans left holding the bag.
Sure some players will suffer, lower-level free agents will miss out on money and bottom of the roster/fringe major leaguers – or as they call them in St. Pete, Rays players – will feel the pinch a bit. But then again, with the Major League minimum salary at $570,500, maybe hold off on setting up a GoFundMe page.
With spring training still two months away there seems to be no reason to panic, but if history tells us anything, neither side is likely to budge until something (namely money) is actually on the line.
Don't count on any real progress until we start missing spring training games in March.
Speaking of spring training, in case you missed it, there were reports last week that, should the Rays make the move from Tropicana Field to the proposed new stadium site in Ybor City, it could spell the end of Rays' baseball in Charlotte County.
The Tampa Bay Times reported the team would look for sites in Pasco County for spring training and play some of the spring games at the actual MLB stadium in Ybor City.
Now before anyone panics too much, this is just in the discussion stage and there would be a ton of hoops to jump through before it could actually happen. The hoops include getting MLB's approval on the new stadium and the Montreal split-season plan.
The first thing for area fans to remember is that the Rays, who have played here since 2009, have a lease to continue spring training at Charlotte Sports Park until 2028.
Charlotte County officials have made it clear they hadn't had discussions with the organization about leaving, and the Rays themselves have declined to comment. But if the Ybor City plan goes through, Port Charlotte could end up as collateral damage from the deal.
After all, the Rays did not hesitate move the minor-league Stone Crabs prior to last season.
It would be a shame to see the Rays abandon the area and take the $13 million of economic impact their presence provided.
But as we've been reminded of late, baseball, like all professional sports, is a business. And the bottom line always wins.
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com or follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
