Earlier this week former Pete Rose filed a petition to be removed from baseball’s ineligible list, which would allow him to be considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Rose, the Cincinnati Reds star and manager, has seen a renewed interest in his case after the sign-stealing scandal which as enveloped the Houston Astros this offseason. MLB Commissoner Rob Manfried suspended then-Astros manager A.J. Hinch and then-general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year and fined the team $5 million. Both men have since been fired.
After the fines and suspensions were announced, some wondered whether baseball should, in light of the length of the punishments, review Rose’s lifetime ban.
Rose’s petition, according to ESPN, said in part: “There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else. No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball.”
Did the Astros get off too easily? Oh yeah.
But does that translate to ending Rose’s over 30-year exile from the game? That deserves further examination.
In 1989 the late Bart Giamatti banned Rose from the game after an investigation showed that the all-time hits leader had illegally gambled on baseball. He even bet on the Reds, whom he was managing at the time. In August of that year, Rose signed an agreement accepting his indefinite suspension, but did not admit to betting on baseball.
A few years later, in 1991, the Baseball Hall of Fame ruled that any player on the banned list could not be eligible for the ballot.
Presumably that is when Rose decided that he wanted back in.
Yet he continued to lie about betting on the game for years. When he did finally own up to it, in 2004, he did so in his own book. Was this a sudden bout of a conscience or a way to sell more books?
And isn’t that at the root of many of Rose’s actions? The Astros cheated to gain a competitive advantage, which is beyond unacceptable, but Rose’s misdeeds were strictly for his personal gain.
Rose, who lives in Las Vegas and admits to still legally gambling on baseball, made the case that he didn’t affect the play on the field.
“It has never been suggested, let alone established, that any of Mr. Rose’s actions influenced the outcome of any game or the performance of any player,” the petition reads, according ESPN. “Yet for the thirty-first year and counting, he continues to suffer a punishment vastly disproportionate to those who have done just that. Given the manner in which Major League Baseball has treated and continues to treat other egregious assaults on the integrity of the game, Mr. Rose’s ongoing punishment is no longer justifiable as a proportional response to his transgressions.”
But do we know that Rose’s actions didn’t influence that outcome of games? It is entirely possible that he managed games that he bet on differently than those that he didn’t wager on. Can anyone say for sure that Rose didn’t burn out his bullpen in an effort to win a game he bet on? What about leaving a starter in the game longer than he should have? Or perhaps he used a player battling an injury that he normally would have rested?
Finally, Rose has made the argument that he never bet against his team. The investigation didn’t turn that up, but in the end we only have his word that it never occurred. The word of a guy who lied about gambling on baseball and on his own team for more than a decade.
Rose has requested reinstatement before, from both Manfred and former commissioner Bud Selig and separately from the Hall of Fame in 2017. He was turned away each time.
Here’s to hoping that trend continues in 2020.
READERS: Do you think Pete Rose should be reinstated to baseball and become eligible of the Hall of Fame?
