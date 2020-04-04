Just how bad have things gotten for sports news in this truly unique time in history?
Well the biggest sports story of the last week that didn't include something being canceled or someone getting sick, may have involved one multi-millionaire renting a mansion from another multi-millionaire. While granted certain segments of sports fans are going to read anything that happens to have the names Tom Brady or Derek Jeter in the headline, not to mention, both in the same headline, come on.
I'll grant you it's a weird cross-connection of two very popular, very successful champions, both of whom are married to models. But it's a real estate deal on a beach house. And it's a rental, not even a sale. You can find similar transactions throughout Venice and Englewood. Albeit on a slightly smaller scale.
But in these strange times that passes for big sports news.
So what else are sports fans doing to get their fix during a time when zero games are being played around the world? Well there are some options. Not great options, but options nonetheless.
NASCAR and FOX Sports have found some success with iRacing. For the uninitiated, that involves current and past drivers, including Dale Earnhardt, Jr. driving races from simulators in their homes against one another. The races have been televised by FOX and have been successful enough that the NBA decided to give it a shot.
Using the popular NBA 2K20 video game, ESPN began televising a tournament featuring such well-known stars as Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Devin Booker on Friday night. The tournament continues on Sunday and Tuesday and wraps up next Saturday, April 11.
The winner receives $100,000 to give to a charity in support of coronavirus relief efforts.
If you're feeling nostalgic, you can find a game to re-watch from nearly every major sport somewhere on cable or online. Locally, if you're missing baseball and looking for a fix, FOX Sports Sun continues to re-air every Tampa Bay Rays' victory from last season in order.
If you're feeling really nostalgic for baseball, I watched several consecutive episodes of This Week in Baseball on Fox Sports on Saturday. Those fans of a certain age will remember the beloved Mel Allen-hosted highlight show that ran in the mid-70s and 1980s before ESPN made it obsolete. You can also find it on YouTube.
That's my "OK Boomer" moment for today.
Finally, for those who are into sports that aren't really sports, the WWE aired Wrestlemania, staged without the benefit of fans, Saturday night and Sunday. I know, but it's something. ... I guess.
Just remember folks, we're just a couple of weeks away from the start of the season for the Korean Baseball Organization. Just a tip, don't sleep on the Doosan Bears this year.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter at scott.zucker.
