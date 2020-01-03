While eight other NFL teams began their postseason journeys this weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians watched from their couches just like the rest of us mortal folks.
With the Bucs 7-9 season, Arian's first in Tampa, in the rearview mirror, it's time for Bruce to turn his attention to other things. By most counts, Arians is a pretty down to earth guy, so what separates him, aside from salary, from you and I?
Well, we don't have to figure out what to do about Jameis Winston, the Bucs' enigmatic quarterback.
Despite the fact that Arians seemed to indicate which way he's leaning on the soon-to-be free agent, I decided to take a crack on the Winston Conundrum (which may or may not be the name of a Sherlock Holmes mystery).
And I'm a bit conflicted.
But first let's consider what his own coach recently had to say on the matter when asked if the Bucs could win with another quarterback:
"Another quarterback? Oh, yeah. (If) we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too."
Yikes.
Examining the career of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft is a bit like watching an episode of Stranger Things. It raises as many questions as answers. But without Winona Ryder.
The first three years of his NFL career were reasonably productive for a guy who posted an 18-27 record in that time. He averaged nearly 4,000 yards a season through the air and threw for 69 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. He even made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.
His 2018 season was one to forgot for a variety of reasons. He opened the season with a three-game suspension for an incident involving a female Uber driver. (His off-the-field issues have raised red flags in the past).
Winston and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would later play hot potato with the starting job, as neither one seemed to be able to hold onto the role.
In 2019 there were no personal issues per say, but his on-field play was nothing short of baffling.
He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions, but also just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards in a season.
Arians may know what he wants to do, but I'm not sure how to process all of that information.
There is no arguing he is a talent. And he seems to be want to be a leader, which is vital at his position, especially for this organization. But his propensity for turnovers hurts his team. According to ESPN, opponents scored 112 points off Winston's turnovers in 2019, the most in the NFL.
Then there are his bouts of random knuckle-headedness (and worse). But he did come into the league very young, he's only now just 25 years old.
If they were to let him go, who's his replacement?
Does prospective free agent Teddy Bridgewater offer you a better chance? The Bucs' pick 14th in this year's draft. Are you willing to start over with someone such as Oregon's Justin Herbert?
While every part of my brain says the right move is to his cut him loose, in the end, if I were Arians I'd probably re-sign Winston.
I would also make darn sure he knew that he had a short lease for on-field mistakes ... and a shorter one for those off the field.
What would you do? Let me know if you think the Bucs should re-sign Jameis Winston.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
