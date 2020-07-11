Let me start by saying if you think you have a handle on exactly how COVID-19 is impacting the major U.S. sports, wait 24 hours, it will change.
While acknowledging that the raising number of cases around the country make this an ever-shifting landscape, I'm going to do my best to offer a snap shot on where we are right now.
Ranking the major sports chances of returning in full, from best to worst, is a guessing game at best, but the latest developments doesn't offer a promising picture for every fan.
NBA
All 22 teams participating in the NBA's tournament to the playoffs have arrived and are practicing inside "the bubble" the league has create at Disney's Sports Resort in Orlando. Given the precautions the NBA has taken to create and maintain the bubble, everything seems on target for the July 30 start date. The playoffs are expected to begin on August 17.
NHL
Hockey took a slightly different approach to the NBA, creating two Canadian hub cities in Edmonton and Toronto rather than have the entire league in one place. The NHL plans to return with a 24-team Stanley Cup qualifying tournament to begin on August 1. The league has essentially created two bubbles for the players' safety and hopes to crown a champion by early October.
NFL
This one is the toughest to pin down. While the players and league have already agreed to trim down the number of preseason games, the owners would reportedly like two and players reportedly are in favor of wiping them out altogether. The two sides are scheduled to side down again (probably over Zoom) and work out issues such as frequency of testing, roster sizes and the length of training camp in relation to potential injuries. Camps are expected to be held at team facilities. It appears the regular season will happen, but whether it begins at the originally scheduled time may still be up for debate.
MLB
Major League Baseball is scheduled to be the first to return with the abbreviated season opener set for July 23. But baseball has run into a variety of issues since players returned for "summer camp" earlier this month. First there were the players opting out, including Dodgers pitcher David Price, Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Giants catcher Buster Posey. Then there were the problems with timely test results. The Athletics, Astros and Nationals all have had to cancel practices while awaiting delayed results. Finally, there have been a number of failed tests among players since the initial screening, including Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman on Saturaday. Teams have been practicing in their home stadiums rather than a "bubble" location. All of this would seem to cast some doubt on whether the season will begin as scheduled.
College football
This has not been a great week for fans of college football. First the Ivy League postponed the fall season, which, as expected, created a domino effect among other conferences in the sports. Then the Big Ten, followed very quickly by the Pac-12, announced that they were going to a conference-only schedule this season. If you're a Notre Dame fan get ready for a schedule that includes IUPUI, Butler and Valparaiso. So the Big Ten and Pac-12 buckled, what about the SEC, you ask? On Saturday Commissioner Greg Sankey offering a less than hopeful take on the season, saying his concern is "high to very high" while adding that, "we are running out of time to correct and get things right."
