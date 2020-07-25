The experience of covering the Tampa Bay Rays’ season opener on Friday night vs. the Toronto Blue Jays was unique in a variety of ways.
But rather than rehash some of the obvious elements of the game that have already been covered by every sports media outlet from here to Tarpon Springs, I thought I’d share some random observations about the team and the experience.
My first double-take when I arrived in the press box was not from masked reporters or socially distanced seating, but from the lineup posted on the wall.
I get wanting to have Manuel Margot’s glove in left field in the absence of All-Star Austin Meadows, but I was surprised to see Yoshi Tsutsugo at third and Yandy Diaz at first, while Jose Martinez handled DH-ing duties. This was obviously a righty-heavy lineup vs. Toronto’s left-handed starter, Hyan Jin Ryu.
But how rough is Martinez’s glovework at first base that manager Kevin Cash felt it was better to have both Tsutsugo and Diaz play secondary positions?
And speaking of Yoshi what about that homer hit in the fifth? In his postgame press conference Cash seemed excited about seeing the Japanese star in the lineup everyday. This free agent signing could turn out to be a steal.
There was another Ray who was particularly impressive Friday night, but with a bit less fanfare. Lefty reliever Jalen Beeks was filthy in his two innings, striking out five of the seven batters he faced. He punched out Rowdy Tellez, Teoscar Hernandez and Derek Fisher in order in the eighth. Granted that’s not exactly Murders’ Row, but still impressive.
The other noteworthy relief appearance came from side-arming right-hander Ryan Thompson. The 28-year-old was impressive in his major league debut, throwing two scoreless innings while yielding only one hit, a double to Hernandez. Thompson, a non-roster invitee to spring training, appeared to be the ultimate longshot back in February but pitched his way onto the roster.
A few off-the-field observations from opening night:
First, the piped-in crowd noise was fine and I’m sure sounded pretty good on TV. But inside the stadium it was still pretty darn quiet. I’ve experienced this occasionally at minor league games and maybe at a backfield game during spring training, but never during a major league regular season have I been able to hear a team’s bench heckling an umpire from the third row of the pressbox.
Second, I get that the scoreboard operator is trying to treat it as a normal game, but flashing CHARGE repeatedly on the scoreboard when there’s no one there to cheer seems a bit odd.
Finally, is there a more straight-forward player in baseball than Charlie Morton? The veteran pitcher not only took responsibility for the loss, but he admitted the lack of a crowd got in his head a little bit while simultaneously refusing to use it as an excuse.
But perhaps the most interesting part of the experience was that, while safety protocols were clearly a priority, and there was a certain underlying nervousness, everyone from the players to the staff to the media to the security guards seemed excited to be back.
That was kind of cool.
