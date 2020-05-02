A friend of mine texted me on Saturday afternoon wondering how desperate the country was for sports content. He said he had switched on ESPN only to find the national stone skipping competition, which was to be followed by the cherry pit spitting competition.
Sadly, I had to inform him that it was part of ESPN's "The Ocho" bit. It’s kind of a joke on their part, in reference to the fictional ESPN8, which first appeared in the movie "Dodgeball," and which features all kinds of obscure competitions.
As states open up in varying degrees around the country, several of the real life major U.S. sports announced plans, partial plans or leaked vague ideas about when they might return. Nearly everyone seems to indicate they'll start without fans in the stands.
MLB
A variety of ideas and plans have leaked out of the last few weeks or so. The latest seems to involve coming back in late June or early July, possibly July 4, with most teams playing in their home parks. Whether it's in special regional divisions or their regular divisions still seems to be up for grabs. The season itself would have to be shortened, possibly cutting the 162-game schedule in half.
NASCAR
Stock car racing's governing body appears to be the furthest along and plans to be the first to return. NASCAR is scheduled to return on May 17 at Darlington Raceway with a Cup Series race that will serve as the first of seven races over an 11-day span at two different tracks. The May schedule includes the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.
NBA
The NBA is perhaps the furthest from having concrete plans. ESPN reported last Monday that the league plans to reopen some of its facilities on May 8, but a return to full practices remains a ways off. The NBA reportedly sent teams a memo Thursday night advising them not to arrange coronavirus tests for asymptomatic players and staff.
NHL
The NHL finds itself in a similar boat to the NBA, hoping to finish up its 2019-20 regular season, but realistically lucky to get some version of a playoff format. The league’s Return to Play Committee, which is made up of players, players association executives and league officials, met on Wednesday and came up with a general plan for players to return to training facilities in “mid-to-late May.” The league also asked that players who have left their team’s cities think about returning, given that they might need to quarantine upon arrival.
NFL
The NFL benefits from having its regular season begin the furthest date from the nationwide shutdown of any major sports. The league is expected to reveal its complete 2020 schedule later this week. It is expected to begin on September 10 as planned and feature the traditional 16 games as usual. The NFL has yet to address the fan issue.
PGA
Golf is scheduled to return in mid-June with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament is expected to run from June 11-14, almost exactly three months after the Tour halted play of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.