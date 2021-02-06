With the biggest event on the sports calendar nearly here, it seems pretty obvious what this column needs to be about.
I’m speaking, of course, of the Australian Open.
OK, not really. Naturally it’s about the Super Bowl. Tennis fans please don’t write me letters. It’s just a joke and besides, when was the last time someone invited you to an Aussie Open party?
This is Super Bowl LV or 55 for all of you non Romans. In my lifetime I would estimate I have watched all or part of about 47 of them. I’ve watched alone, at parties, on the couch with friends, in several different newsrooms and, occasionally, in person on site.
It would be nearly impossible to include all of the top Super Bowl moments over the years without either leaving something out or making this column way longer than it already is.
Thus, here’s my list of Super Bowls, one from each decade, that mattered most to me.
1960s: Super Bowl III (Jets 16, Colts 7)
This is a little bit of a cheat since I’m just young enough not to remember this one. But as I lifelong Jets’ fan (yeah, I know) this one will always hold special meaning for me.
1970s: Super Bowl XIII (Steelers 35, Cowboys 31)
Despite being a Jets’ fan, as a kid I was enamored of those ‘70s Steelers teams (Bradshaw, Swan, Lambert, Greene, etc.) and this Super Bowl had me entranced. Even as a kid I could feel Jackie Smith’s pain when the Cowboys tight end dropped a sure TD pass in the end zone.
1980s: Super Bowl XXII (Washington 42, Broncos 10)
By the ’80s I was living in the D.C. area and got to see Joe Gibbs’ teams up close. Former Bucs’ QB Doug Williams was a backup for most of the season, but an injury to starter Jay Schroeder opened the door and Williams led the team through the playoffs and became the first black QB to not only start, but win a Super Bowl.
1990s: Super Bowl XXV (Giants 20, Bills 19)
For most people this day was when the phrase “wide right” took on new meaning as Bills’ kicker Scott Norwood missed a seemingly gimme field goal in the closing seconds, It not only started Buffalo on a run of four consecutive Super Bowl losses, but provided the plot of Ace Venture: Pet Detective. For me, it was the day my wife realized that she was pregnant with our first child.
2000s: Super Bowl XLII (Giants 17, Patriots 14)
I could have gone with the first Super Bowl I covered, the Steelers 21-10 win over the Seahawks a couple of years earlier, but this was one of the craziest games I’ve ever witnessed. The Patriots were a juggernaut that season and few people gave the Giants much of a chance (myself included). But then came Eli Manning, David Tyree and the helmet catch. I tore up our story plan at least five times during the second half.
2010s: Super LII (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)
Similar to the last one, New England was again the favorite with the upstart Eagles a fun story that seemed destined to end poorly. Then coach Doug Pederson reached into the back page of the playbook for “Philly Special” which made Venice’s own Trey Burton (briefly) into a household name. I didn’t live here at the time, but I loved the idea of letting the backup tight end throw an important pass in the Super Bowl ... and having it work.
