Over the course of the last week, and continuing for a few more days, the Daily Sun has been profiling the 10 Grapefruit League teams within a (somewhat easy) drive of our area.
But there are five other teams that hold spring training in our state, and while most would require a pretty good time commitment to go see, let's take this opportunity to offer a quick glance at the East Coast edition of the Grapefruit League.
Before you make the two and a half to three hour commitment to head east, remember that seating is very limited in most spring training sites this year, and single game tickets may not be available outside of secondary ticket sites.
Let's begin our tour in West Palm, where the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is one of the newer spring training sites. Plus, you get two for the price of one (figuratively speaking anyway).
The Washington Nationals, only a year and a few months removed from their World Series title, and the AL powerhouse Houston Astros share the facility.
The Nats struggled last season and finished at 26-34, tied for fourth in the NL East.
Washington brought in a couple of power bats in first baseman Josh Bell (Pirates) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (Cubs). They replaced aging bats and former World Series folk heroes Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton. Lefty Brad Hand takes over the back end of the bullpen role from departed Sean Doolittle.
Not everything has changed, in the lineup, outfielder and defending NL batting champ Juan Soto remains the lynch pin and shortstop Trea Turner is an asset with both his bat and glove.
Their rotation is a strength as veteran Jon Lester joins three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and dependable Patrick Corbin.
After last year's cheating scandal, this offseason was a great deal quieter for the Astros.
Houston, which reached the ALCS after posting a losing record in the regular season, suffered a big free-agent loss with the defection of center fielder George Springer to Toronto.
The rest of the lineup (presumably without the benefit of sign stealing) remains largely intact. Re-signed outfielder Mike Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, spark plug Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa are all back, bolstered by the return to health of young DH Yordan Alvarez.
The rotation is a different story, as superstar Justin Verlander led the way for a staff comprised mostly of young arms last year. Now Verlander is out for the year after Tommy John surgery and pressure is on Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier.
Meanwhile up in Jupiter, the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins offer two very different looks.
The Cards finished 30-28, second place in the NL Central, but lost to the Padres in the first round of the playoffs.
Just about two years, after swinging a huge offseason deal to land first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis did it again, pulling off another blockbuster to land third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The duo should answer a typically solid Cardinals lineup, which suffered only one serious loss in second baseman Kolten Wong, who signed with the Brewers.
Their system is load with prospects and trading veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels clears roster space for someone such as Dylan Carlson.
St. Louis did resign long-time starter Adam Wainwright to a solid starting rotation. Little else changed on the pitching staff.
After being ravaged by COVID early on, the young Marlins became one of baseball's biggest surprises last season. Miami finished in second place in the East, but lost to the Braves in the Division Series.
The team's biggest acquisition may have been new GM Kim Ng, the game's first female general manager.
The Marlins' youthful rotation, featuring Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López and Sixto Sánchez, should again be the same.
Slugging outfielder Adam Duvall joins star center fielder Starling Marte to anchor the lineup, as youngsters Jesus Sanchez, Lewin Diaz, Monte Harrison and Jazz Chisholm will look to contribute.
Finally in Port St. Lucie, the New York Mets may have been the busiest team this side of Toronto this offseason.
The Mets welcomed new ownership, hired and fired a new general manager and pulled off a huge trade.
The team swung and missed on several big-name free agents, but pulled off a blockbuster with the Indians to acquire superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and righty Carlos Carrasco.
New York added free agent Marcus Stroman to bolster the rotation behind two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, returning from Tommy John surgery in June.
Free agent catcher James McCann should shore up a rotating spot in the lineup which is otherwise solid and features Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeill.
Look for a pair of former Rays in lefty reliever Aaron Loup and first baseman Jose Martinez as well.
Keep an eye out for the remainder of our spring previews in the Daily Sun over the next few days.
