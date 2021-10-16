As we sit and watch the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros battle it out for the American League pennant, something doesn't seem quite right.
Something seems to be missing. Maybe it's the team with the best record in the American League this season, the Tampa Bay Rays.
It should be noted here that the team with the best record in the Major Leagues, the San Francisco Giants, is similarly missing from the NLCS, but this is a little different.
The 107-win Giants (that sounds weird) came out of nowhere to win the NL West and barely edged out the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers for the division crown.
But the Rays are far from upstarts. They are the reigning AL champions. Their closest purser for AL's best record, the Astros, finished five games back. Tampa Bay appeared set up for another World Series run when the postseason began.
The key word here is "appeared." Because while the Rays were clearly equipped to have the best record in the regular season, they were not similarly built for the demands of the postseason.
The offense, while devoid of superstars (salary restrictions, you know), got a surprising 33-homer year out of catcher Mike Zunino, had a full season from talented outfielder Randy Arozarena and saw the emergence of rookie Wander Franco.
But it was the performance of second baseman Brandon Lowe (.247 with 39 homers and 99 RBI, despite a very slow start) that carried them through the second half.
But, once again, Lowe struggled mightily when the calendar turned to October. He went hitless with nine strikeouts in 18 ALDS at bats vs. the Red Sox and now is the not-so-proud owner of a career .115 batting average in 113 postseason at bats.
The difference this year was that while Arozarena performed well against Boston, there could be no reasonable expectation that he would repeat the monster performance he had in the postseason last year (10 homers, 14 RBI in 20 games).
While the lack of a consistent offense hurt them, it was pitching that truly spelled their demise.
Injuries ravaged the pitching staff this season and manager Kevin Cash did a masterful job mixing and matching in the rotation (such as it was) and the bullpen.
A total of 41 players (including catcher Francisco Mejia, outfielder Brett Phillips and first baseman Jordan Luplow) pitched for the Rays this season. The result? Tampa Bay lead the league with a 3.67 ERA, finished second in fewest runs allowed, third in fewest walks allowed and fourth in strikeouts.
Without All-Star Tyler Glasnow, who was sidelined the entire second half, rookie Shane McClanahan and second-year man Josh Fleming (he of the 5.09 ERA) led the staff with 10 wins each. Diego Castillo, who was dealt to Seattle at the trade deadline, led the bullpen with 15 saves.
We all know Cash and his staff employ an analytic-driven strategy in handling their pitching staff and that serves them well over the course of a 162-game season.
However, it can bite you in the butt in the postseason, as happened in the 2020 World Series when Blake Snell was removed from a game he probably should have had the chance to finish.
Speaking of Snell, it would have been nice to have him or Charlie Morton, or someone similar to trot out for an ALDS start. It's a tough ask of 22-year-old Shane Baz and his three career starts to go out and win a postseason game. Same with the 24-year-old McClanahan, a veteran in comparison with 25 career starts (all this season) despite being thrown into four playoff games last year.
Once Glasnow went down, wouldn't it have made sense to trade for a veteran starter or at the very least held onto Rich Hill and his 17 years of big-league experience, including 12 postseason starts?
Just a thought.
