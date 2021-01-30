Today marks the official start of Super Bowl week.
That term encompassed a great deal more in past years than it does in this one. The Tampa Bay Bucs may be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but they figure to enjoy fewer benefits from it than they would in any other non-pandemic year.
The other Super Bowl participants, the Kansas City Chiefs aren't even coming to town until next weekend. This could actually prove beneficial to Andy Reid's team as the week, for the most part, should feel like any other road-game week.
As a veteran of seven Super Bowls, I recall that Super Bowl week had a certain rhythm to it, no matter what city you were in.
For the most part, teams would arrive on Monday afternoon or evening. They would almost immediately head to what was known as press availability.
Which meant they'd more or less step off the plane, jump on a bus, and then enter a room filled with cameras, notebooks and questions that they would spend the rest of the week answering, over and over again.
The Monday press conference participants usually fell into three categories: excited, indifferent and cranky. The later was often related to how far they had traveled to the Super Bowl site or how many Super Bowls they had been to.
Tuesday was the big event, Media Day. Although the NFL has, in recent years, morphed this into a prime time TV event. In the past, Media Day was often described as a circus. I would submit circuses are far more organized, and tamer. I would bring children to a circus.
Media Day, at the time, featured most of the players up on individual podiums surrounded by reporters (some more than others), while backup quarterbacks and special teamers just kind of stood around in their uniforms and talked to each other, while trying to avoid, or in a few cases initiate, eye contact.
Unlike the game itself, Media Day was pretty much open to anyone who could get their hands on a pass. That meant you'd see everything from guys doing bits for the late night comedy shows to a woman in a bridal grown asking (a much younger) Tom Brady to marry her to a gentleman from a religious magazine asking everyone (no matter their chosen faith) about their relationship with Jesus Christ.
The next two days, Wednesday and Thursday, were fairly similar, morning practices for both teams, at separate sites, and then press conferences with coaches and several players.
With a horde of international media, both sporting and non-sporting, asking questions, these can occasionally get a little chippy.
I recall that at the Bears' Wednesday press conference before Super Bowl XLI, I told a reporter to ask Coach Lovie Smith a question about his quarterback, the forgettable Rex Grossman. Lovie, a truly patient man, successfully dodged several of my reporter's questions, before stating in an exasperated tone, "You can ask it however you want, I'm not going to answer."
We had our quote, even if it wasn't the one we were after.
Thursday did have one other event, the halftime entertainment press conference. These were always cool. I was able to get in shouting distances of everyone from the Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen to Tom Petty.
My least favorite artist was Prince, who initially refused to speak with the media and said he wanted to simply play a song instead. He then relented and agreed to take a couple of questions. Instead he began playing his guitar the minute the first reporter opened his mouth.
On Friday the commissioner usually gives his state of the NFL address. (Spoiler: everything is great no matter what was going on in the league).
After that, until game time, the press and the players were able to take a break from each other and get a chance to "explore the town."
Very little good came from that activity on either side.
But what's it like to cover the actual game, you ask? That's another column.
