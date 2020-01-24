There were two retirements in the world of football over the last few days that, on the surface, would appear to have little to do with one another.
One was a long-time high school coach and the other was a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Binky Waldrop and Eli Manning are two men with seemingly little in common and at the opposite ends of the football spectrum.
As most local sports fans know, Waldrop, who was a three-sport star for the Tarpons as a player, spent 21 seasons as the head coach of the Charlotte High football program.
He announced on Thursday afternoon that he was stepping down (although staying on as a phys ed teacher).
About 24 hours later, the 39-year-old Manning stood in front of a much larger gathering of reporters than Waldrop faced in Punta Gorda on Thursday and ended his 16-year NFL career.
Both men shared several traits throughout the respective careers, but perhaps the two most important, especially in football, were longevity and dependability.
The 55-year-old coach compiled a 168-72 record with 17 playoff appearances and nine district titles.
Manning, the first overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, became the Giants' starting quarterback nine games into the ’04 season and started the next 222 games in a streak that was halted near the end of the 2017 season.
He led the Giants to Super Bowl titles after the 2007 and ’11 seasons, twice defeating the mighty New England Patriots.
Both the coach and the quarterback went out on their own terms.
Binky wanted to make sure that he was not leaving his team in a lurch.
“I feel like it’s a good time to step down,” Waldrop said on Thursday. “The program’s in good shape. The people that have known me know I love Charlotte High. Every year, your season ends and you evaluate things. Do you wanna do this for another year? Right now I just feel like it’s a good time.”
While Eli walked away confident he had remained true to himself.
“From the very first moment I did it my way,” said the Manning. “I could not be someone other than who I am. Undoubtedly, I would have made the fans, the media, even the front office more comfortable being a rah-rah guy.
“But that's not me. Ultimately I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that. What they got was pure unadulterated Eli."
Both leave a legacy of teaching young men how to play the game.
““You have to look at everything he did for Charlotte the past 21 years," senior Jeremiah Harvey said of Waldrop. "He’s like a father to everybody. ... He has led us in the right direction, not only on the field, but in life.”
Manning's final year was not easy after the Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in last year's draft. Despite the fact that they were competing for snaps, Jones seems grateful for all he learned from the veteran.
“More than anything you learned how he did it," Jones said. “You watched how he interacted with people, how he works himself. There is no better way to learn from than to see it in action and done every day at a consistently highest level in terms of leadership and being a good teammate.”
While their careers began in very different places, they both ended in the same way, with equal amounts of class and dignity.
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
