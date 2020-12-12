On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at around 1 p.m., minor league baseball ceased to exist in Charlotte County.
That is when the Tampa Bay Rays sent out a press release announcing their minor league affiliates for the 2021 season. The list included teams in Durham, Montgomery, Bowling Green and Charleston. Missing from the list: Hudson Valley, Princeton and ... Charlotte.
The Charlotte Stone Crabs played their first game in April, 2009, so this spring will mark the first time in a dozen years that local fans won’t be able to go over to the Charlotte Sports Park and take in a minor league game.
The Stone Crabs were one of 40 teams that were eliminated when Major League Baseball contracted and consolidated its minor league operations.
“It wasn’t like we were looking to get out of Port Charlotte,” Rays vice president Carlos Rodriguez told The Tampa Bay Times. “This was an opportunity we thought was better long-term.
“There was nothing wrong with Port Charlotte, and (there were) a lot of positives that came from it,’’ Rodriguez said. “But taking a step back (with the league) transitioning to low A, it was an opportunity to take a fresh look at things and looking at ways to improve the player experience.”
I’m not sure what that means exactly, but it all sounds very corporate. Yet it somehow feels very personal.
It feels exceedingly personal for two guys whom I’ve gotten to know a little bit through covering the Stone Crabs.
John Vittas was the voice of the Stone Crabs the last few years and the team’s media relations manager. John is a personable young guy who occasionally covers games for The Daily Sun. He’s smart, knowledgeable and easy to work with.
Jeff Cook was the the Stone Crabs’ general manager and spent seven seasons with the team. He was always accessible and honest. Even last Wednesday afternoon, when he knew he was soon to be out of a job, he made time to speak with me.
Cook, the Stone Crabs’ last remaining employee, said there’s still some cleaning up to do at the stadium, but he’s not sure what comes next after that.
“I’m just going to enjoy the holidays and then look for a new job,” he said Wednesday.
John and Jeff are just two of the many Stone Crabs employees impacted in a very real world way by the decision to abandon Port Charlotte.
Fans are experiencing a different type of impact. For baseball fans, there’s something very comforting about knowing there’s a minor league team nearby, whether you go regularly or not.
Based on 2019 attendance figures, Charlotte fans did go at a rate that was good enough to rank fourth in total and average attendance in the FSL.
The double whammy of all of this is we’ve been cheated out of Stone Crabs baseball repeatedly in the last 15 months or so.
First in August of 2019, the FSL decided to cancel the end of the regular season as well as the postseason, in which the Stone Crabs were slated to play, because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian. The storm never really impacted our area.
And I think we all know what happened to the minor league season this past summer.
Last week one of my fellow editors, Chris Porter, said, “I’m going to miss being able to go out there. I guess I didn’t go as much in the last few years, but now that they’re gone, I’m going to miss them.”
Aren’t we all.
