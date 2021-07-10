As Major League Baseball prepares to head into the All-Star break, most contending teams are figuring out what their rosters are going to look like for the second half of the season.
Tampa Bay Rays fans are getting a glimpse of the future and the present at the same time. For most organizations fighting for a playoff spot, this is the time to weigh whether or not to trade away young talent for that one veteran player you think could put you over the top.
But the Rays' are not most organizations, in both philosophy and payroll considerations. Thus, on Wednesday afternoon, in the second game of a double header, Tampa Bay fans got a preview of the future.
Infielder Vidal Brujan had been recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day and made his Major League debut in Game 1 on Wednesday. It went pretty well, as a he went 1-3 with an RBI and a steal.
But in the second game, fans glimpsed the future they have been hearing about for the last few years. Brujan, Wander Franco and Taylor Walls all took the field together for the first time in a big-league game.
The three infielders have been touted among the Rays' top prospects for several seasons, and now they have all arrived at Tropicana Field.
All are middle infielders by trade, but Brujan, 24, was in right field for Game 2 on Wednesday (they are the Rays after all; no one plays just one position unless your name is Kiermaier or Zunino).
Franco, 20, yes, 20, was at third base. You would think as baseball's top prospect he would get first dibs at shortstop, but that went to Walls, who turned 25 on Saturday. Walls was first among the three to be called up and may be the best middle infield defender of the trio.
Just to add to the fun in Game 2, 25-year-old Francisco Mejia was behind the plate for the Rays, where he splits time with All-Star Mike Zunino.
But back to the trio infielders. All three are young, talented, switch hitters who will remain in club control (you always have to think contract in Tampa Bay) for the next few years.
Although none were hitting above .235 entering Saturday's action, and Brujan has already been sent back down (and recalled again), you have to think that Rays manager Kevin Cash is envisioning an infield with Brujan at second, Walls at short and Franco at third for years to come. Or, at least some version therein, given the Rays' propensity for moving players around to different positions.
But what does that mean for fan favorites, such as Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau? What about Kevin Padlo, who's only 24? Or even, highly coveted Brandon Lowe, who's had a tough year at the plate thus far?
The way the Rays move people around, there should be room for some (especially those who can play some outfield), but not all. The one thing the Tampa Bay organization is not, is sentimental.
Just ask Willy Adames. The shortstop, who was also a fan favorite, and popular in the Rays' clubhouse, and only 25, was unceremoniously dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season. Presumably to make room for those three guys, whom he helped mentor in spring training.
What does this mean for the Rays' future? I guess we'll find out in the second half.
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
