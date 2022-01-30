By this time next week I will be the former Sports Editor of the Daily Sun.
After two and a half years I am leaving the Sun for an opportunity outside traditional journalism that was too good to pass up.
When I arrived in the area in August of 2019, I wasn't sure what to expect. I have seen a lot over the course of my career and didn't think I could be surprised anymore.
I was wrong.
When I got here the Charlotte Stone Crabs were finishing up a very good season. The playoffs that year were interrupted (and then canceled) by a hurricane. I figured there would be plenty of chances to cover them. The Stone Crabs would never play another game at Charlotte Sports Park, part of the largest contraction in minor league history.
Of course, that was nothing compared to the biggest story in my time here, and perhaps in my lifetime. As COVID shut down sports (and the rest of the world) in the spring of 2020, we had to come up with creative ways to fill the sports pages.
Somehow we made it through, thanks in large part to the creativity of my partner in crime, sports writer Vinnie Portell. Then, in late July of 2020, I got to experience another first as I covered the Tampa Bay Rays' first game back at Tropicana Field. Watching the Rays play before an empty stadium from a half-empty press box was truly bizarre.
About a month later, we were finally able to replace departed sports writer Jacob Hoag, who had left in the spring. Somehow veteran Pat Obley dropped into my lap. Pat is the definition of a pro and he knows this area and the people who live here better than anyone.
I leave knowing that with Pat and Vinnie here, I couldn't be leaving our readers in better hands. You won't find a pair of sportswriters who are more talented, more dedicated and with a better command of their subject matter.
This brings me to an important point. Pat and Vinnie are giving it everything they have, every day. They're professionals from start to finish. They don't play favorites, they don't root for any school or athlete over another. They are human beings doing their best to cover our area's sports evenly and fairly.
Please keep that in mind next time you think your school or sport has been slighted.
That said, I want to thank all of the wonderful student-athletes, coaches and athletic directors who go out of their way to make our job easier, and who have provided us with so many great stories the last few years.
As I said, I'm not only leaving the Daily Sun, but daily sports journalism as well. So, what would a farewell column be without a little self-serving content?
Here are the five athletes I enjoyed talking to the most over my career, in no particular order:
1. Cal Ripken, Jr: I covered the Baltimore Orioles legend the season he broke Lou Gehrig's record. Despite tremendous pressure, he was always available and always professional.
2. Dale Earnhardt, Jr.: I don't know if there is a funnier, more down to earth superstar in the world of sports. During my time in Daytona, Junior was the perfect ambassador for his sport.
3. Grant Hill: I covered the NBA Hall of Famer when he was a senior in high school and I was a young reporter in my first job. I interviewed him again 30 years later. Same guy.
4. Charlie Morton: I don't know how many athletes I've interviewed over the years, but I came away from my spring training interview with the former Rays pitcher believing I had never spoken with a more interesting or thoughtful player.
5. Doug Williams: I got a chance to go to the then-Washington Redskins training camp in my earlier days. Williams, the quarterback, was coming off winning the Super Bowl MVP, but was battling a bad back in camp. I caught him just as he got into his car. Not only did he stop for some 24-year-old kid he'd never seen before, but he eased his 6-foot-4 frame back out of his car and patiently answered my questions for about 10 minutes.
Thank you to all of you who have hung with me throughout this column, and the last two and a half years. I'll see ya around.
