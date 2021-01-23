When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field in Green Bay this afternoon to face the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, all eyes will be on the quarterback matchup.
For Bucs' fans the promise of Tom Brady's unique brand of January magic is enough to sustain their hopes of knocking off one of the NFL's hottest teams on their icy cold home turf.
As great as Brady's been at times this season, 2020 has belonged to that other gray bearded signal caller, Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, like Brady, a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer whenever he gets around to retiring, has been a revelation this season.
At the advanced (in football years) age of 37, he is enjoying one of his best years, throwing for a career-high 48 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions and passing the 4,000-yard passing mark for a remarkable ninth time in his career.
But things haven't always gone this well for the former Cal quarterback. Rodgers' career can be looked at in stages that presented a multilayered image of a man who was saddled with replacing a legend.
Passed over: It began with the 2005 NFL Draft when some wondered whether the San Francisco 49ers, more or less Rodgers hometown team, would select him with the first overall pick. After the Niners went with Alex Smith, a national TV audience watched Rodgers sit and wait and sweat as team after team passed on him, until the Packers picked him at 24.
QB in waiting: The next problem was that Green Bay already had a QB by the name of Brett Favre. Not only did Rodgers spend three long seasons sitting behind him with little to do, Favre expressed little interest in mentoring his backup.
His time arrives: Finally in 2008, the Packers decided to deal the aging Favre and go with Rodgers as their starter. Everyone seemed to be rooting for the young QB and he paid immediate dividends. He posted a series of impressive performances over the next few years, repeatedly finding himself among the league passing leaders and making several trips to the postseason and Pro Bowl.
His championship season: Then in 2010, he hit paydirt. The Packers won the Super Bowl and Rodgers was named the game's MVP. The baton had fully passed from Favre to his former backup.
Back to earth: In 2011, Rodgers and the Packers had another spectacular year, losing only once in the regular season. But they were knocked off by the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs and have not found their way back to the Super Bowl since.
Personal drama: In those middle years, Rodgers' off the field image took some hits. There was a somewhat unflattering portrait of him on 60 Minutes, a public estrangement with his family and his love life was played out over the tabloids. Combine that with some persnickety run ins with the press and some wondered how far his genial insurance pitchman persona was from reality.
The grizzled veteran: These days Rodgers seems to have put all of that behind him. Now one of the NFL's elder statesman, he seems to have relaxed into his role while still performing at the highest level. Things have come full circle as he and Favre have long since patched things up and Rodgers garnered widespread support after the Packers elected to draft QB Jordan Love in the first round.
This afternoon at 3:05, Rodgers will try to write the next chapter vs. a Bucs' team he struggled mightily against earlier season in hopes of making the elusive return trip to the Super Bowl.
