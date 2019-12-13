Hugh Brotherton is like the thousands of other weekend warrior athletes, playing softball with his friends and teammates in an attempt to get some exercise, get those competitive juices flowing and, maybe, have some fun in the process.
The biggest difference between the Englewood resident and most of those other Mike Trout wannabees?
Brotherton is 88. That's correct, 88 years old.
"I really think that softball is the reason I've stayed sharp," he said Friday afternoon while sitting in the Sun Newspaper offices decked out in his jersey and ball cap. “Softball has given me the incentive to stay in shape.”
And he is not alone. Brotherton plays on an 85-and-over softball team, sponsored by the Center for Sight.
“We have like 20 on our roster, but we're fortunate if we have 14 that can play,” he said. “We're in the last (age) bracket. In lower brackets, if it gets to be too much, you can always move up to the next age bracket. For me the next bracket is heaven.”
Brotherton, who is a member of two different softball Halls of Fame, serves as the team manager and generally plays the outfield, but will fill in on the infield as needed. "Whatever is best for the team."
Brotherton developed his love for baseball growing up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Baseball was a way for him to spend time with his father, who managed a team in Curtis, Michigan.
But then, life got in the way. By high school he was too busy working (as a pin-setter in a bowling alley) to play sports. After that came marriage and a family of his own.
He eventually moved down to Englewood in 1990, and at age 62, started playing again.
“I saw an ad in the paper, your paper, that they were starting a 60-and-over league,” he recalled. “I went out there and the oldest player was 67. Can you believe it, 67.
“I played for different teams in the area, I kept practicing, kept getting better, and at 70, I joined the Center for Sight team.”
In those days, Brotherton said, there were not a lot of 70s teams. They go to these large regional tournaments and there would be maybe five teams of 70s competing.
“Then we moved up to the 75s, and again there weren't a lot of teams to compete against,” he said. “But they kept gathering and at 80, same things, except it was slower gathering more teams in.
“At 85, it's a different world. It was my idea to have an 85 team, I worked with the Senior Softball people and we made the rules for the 85 team, which meant we played with five outfielders instead of four. And for the first three years, we were the only 85 team in the whole country.”
When his team went to tournaments, they had to play 75 and 80s. But because they were the only team in their bracket, they would automatically win their age group.
“We were the only team that could lose six games and still win their championship. We lost our way into another championship. Of course you could say, we've outlived our competition.”
But, Brotherton and his teammates earned their way to a title in September. Competing in a tournament in Las Vegas against five other 85-plus teams, they played seven games against those five teams.
“We won the regional championship, we won the national championship, we won the world championship and we won the triple crown,” he said proudly.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
