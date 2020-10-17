Earlier this week, when Tampa Bay went up 3-0 in the ALCS, I thought "at least I'll know one of the World Series teams well before I write my column for Sunday's paper."
I acknowledge that the Rays dropping three in a row to force a Game 7 has greater implications for others than it does for me. But, with the game all but assured to end after deadline, there's no way for me to write a Rays' column without knowing whether they suffered an historic breakdown or pulled it out to reach their second World Series.
As you read this, presuming that you're still reading it, you'll know the answer. But for now I'll save the full Rays' column and instead share a a couple of observations about the two professional Tampa Bay area teams (hopefully) still playing.
First, in looking at the Rays' season up to Game 7, there is one player who the Tampa Bay front office deserves credit for acquiring. He's an outfielder who they got last winter in a trade with a National League team. He wasn't expected to make a major impact this season and, in fact wasn't a big contributor during the regular season, but has come up big in the postseason.
Figured it out yet? No, not Randy Arozarena. By now the entire world seems to be talking about the amazing October performance from the guy who some thought was a throw-in to the Jose Martinez trade.
Almost one month to the day after Tampa acquired Arozarena, they dealt reliever Emilio Pagan to the Padres for Manuel Margot and catcher Logan Driscoll. At the time, the biggest question seemed to be what the deal meant for Kevin Kiermaier.
Margot gave the Rays another speedy, defense-orientated center field type and the veteran Kiermaier had reason to worry. But the concern proved to be for naught as Margot appeared to be ticketed for work as a fourth outfielder, pinch runner, defensive replacement type.
During the 60-game regular season, Margot hit .269 with a homer and 11 RBI and 12 steals in 145 at bats. But in the postseason, he's not only matched the batting average and RBI totals, he's hit four more homers ... in 108 FEWER AT BATS.
Whenever the offseason arrives the Rays will have to make some decisions about their very crowded outfield situation.
A very Brady season
Today's matchup between the Tampa Bay Bucs and Green Bay Packers is being billed as "the battle of the old guys" as quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off.
It seems as though every Bucs' game this season has featured some sort of Brady-centric storyline.
Week 1 featured the first old guys battle as Brady and the Bucs' took on Drew Brees and the Saints.
Then it Week 4 with the Los Angeles Chargers starting first-year quarterback Justin Herbert, it was the wily veteran vs. the green rookie.
Last week against the Bears and Nick Foles, it was a rematch of Super Bowl 52, even though both quarterbacks were employed by different teams in that particular game.
Down the line we can look forward to Brady vs. Brees, Part 2, Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (the greatest of all time vs. the greatest right now) and Brady vs. kind of old guy Matt Ryan (twice).
I get that that Brady makes for good copy and good TV, but surely there are some other interesting stories to tell coming out of the Bucs' camp.
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
