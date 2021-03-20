Quick show of hands, how many of you have already had your brackets busted?
If you’re asking, “what brackets?”, you’re either not paying attention or, somehow, have developed an immunity to the dreaded March Madness.
A year ago COVID robbed us of the NCAA Basketball Tournament and the ritual wherein once a year, for a period of approximately two to three weeks, we actually care deeply about college basketball.
The tournament began in earnest on Friday afternoon. Please don’t get me started on the so-called “first four.” Those games involving teams that rarely go beyond the first round were always known as play-in games before the NCAA marketing people decided to try to make them sound important.
At any rate, the first few days of the actual tournament, is when the fun really begins. I covered the early rounds of the tournament four or five times and there is nothing like it.
The excitement generated by smaller programs getting to play against nationally ranked teams is impossible to re-create: the energy from the players, bands, cheerleaders and fans of the Butlers, UMBCs and, yes, FGCUs makes for an electric feeling in the arena, which sometimes transfers to a national audience.
Every year there are two things you can count on in the first two days of the tournament, a stunning first-round upset and seeing a team you never heard of, or at least had no idea even had a basketball program.
For the first, we turn our attention to the matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 15 Oral Roberts. The Buckeyes were a talented team with a 21-10 record, but were only 12-8 in conference, good enough for fifth in the Big Ten.
Still no one expected them to lose to a small, private school from Tusla, Oklahoma, named for a televangelist. The Golden Eagles were only the fourth best team in the Summit League.
How shocking was Ohio State’s 75-72 defeat on Friday? Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell shared on social media that he received death threats after the loss.
That’s right, a sophomore in college received death threats after losing a basketball game. Madness indeed.
On a lighter note, in the West Region on Saturday evening No. 2 Iowa has the distinction of facing off against No. 15 Grand Canyon State. If you thought Grand Canyon State was one of those online only schools you see advertised on TV, you’re not alone.
And not too far off.
GCS does apparently have a very nice campus in Phoenix, but it also has the distinction of being the first and only for-profit university to participate in Division I athletics.
That said, the Antelopes (c’mon, you were wondering) ran up a 17-6 record this season and went 9-3 to take first place in the WAC. Hopefully the Hawkeyes didn’t sleep on the Antelopes on Saturday night. Which is actually good advice on any night.
One of our in-state favorites, the University of Florida, actually kicked off the tournament on Friday with a pretty exciting win over Virginia Tech. The breakout star for the Gators may have been forward Colin Castleton, who scored his second career double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) in the OT win.
Castleton, a transfer from Michigan, attended Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach. When I worked at the Daytona Beach News-Journal, we covered Castleton. He was an excellent prep player, but I never met him personally or interviewed him. Yet on Friday afternoon I found myself rooting for him as if he was my own child.
Because that’s what happens during March Madness.
