After winning the American League pennant last season, the Tampa Bay Rays were expected to contend for a World Series title again this year.
The Rays faced questions about their rotation, then they lost ace Tyler Glasnow and returning starter Chris Archer to the 60-day injured list. While the bullpen was expected to be a strength, Nick Anderson, arguably their best reliever, has yet to pitch an inning.
Other relievers on the IL, many on the 60-day version, as of Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox: Jalen Beeks, Oliver Drake, Pete Fairbanks, Colin Poche, Cody Reed, Chaz Roe, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson.
Of the regulars, or as regular as a Rays' lineup gets, only Randy Arozarena is batting over .270.
But the Rays have strung together their pitching and received home run power, if not average, from Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and, perhaps most surprising, catcher Mike Zunino. Brett Phillips hasn't put up great numbers, but thanks to his personality and timely hitting he has become a bit of a folk hero in St. Pete.
The result, thanks to another masterful job by manager Kevin Cash and his staff, is that the Rays are atop the American League East with the league's best record.
The reason that I'm bringing this up now? While Tampa Bay may once again be atop the standings, the Rays also find themselves near the bottom of another MLB ranking, attendance. Again.
Tampa Bay currently is 27th in attendance, averaging just over 8,000 fans per game. They lead only the Miami Marlins (tough state in which to sell baseball after March, apparently), the Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays.
OK, so the Marlins are a bad team, 20 games under .500, entering Friday night's contest. The Blue Jays have a pretty good excuse as they're on their third home stadium of the season. Two of them were minor league stadiums, one of which was Dunedin for heaven's sake.
The A's? They're pretty good this season, as usual, but the organization has continually struggled to show the Bay Area can support two major league franchises. It doesn't help their case that the other area team, the San Francisco Giants, has the best record in baseball this year.
But here in Florida, Rays' fans have no such options. The Marlins play three hours away, and as stated above, aren't any better off attendance-wise than Tampa Bay.
The difference of course is that the Rays are World Series runners-up and currently about 25 games better than the Marlins.
Yet, last week in a four-game series against Baltimore, more than 6,000 fans "packed" Tropicana Field just once, on Wednesday when a whopping 6,673 fans showed up. I know the Orioles are bad, like scary bad, but still.
Yet, we still heard fans complaining when the Rays consider options outside St. Petersburg. This team has been good year in and year out. What do the Rays have to do to get people in the seats?
Try talking to Orioles or Pirates fans about what it's like to root for those perennial also-rans. Yet both Baltimore and Pittsburgh are outdrawing Tampa Bay this season.
Come on, if Jordan Luplow can find his way to the Trop, so can you.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
