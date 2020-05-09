With the start of the Major League Baseball season still seemingly a ways down the road, many fans, myself included have been itching for a baseball fix.
About a month ago I saw the opportunity to get said fix on the horizon when I read the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) was hoping to open its season by late April. With that in mind, I came up with the notion to start a KBO fantasy league. I drafted two other big baseball fans, sports writer Vinnie Portell and deputy design director Jesse Jones, along with one more reluctant baseball fan, sports writer Jacob Hoag.
After some exhaustive research, well mostly just Googling the term Korean Baseball fantasy league, we found a rather confusing site to use for our draft. We set it up for last Friday, May 1, just in time for the delayed start of the KBO. ESPN, clearly taking a cue from the Sun Sports Department, did us the favor of announcing it would be airing select KBO games.
Now, keeping in mind that none of us knew anything about the KBO before a couple of weeks ago, we set about selecting our teams with results that could best be described as mixed.
The rules of this website were one player per position, including DH, and four pitchers.
I was drafting fourth and my strategy was simple. In the first round I selected center fielder Aaron Altherr. Why? Because his was one of the few names I recognized immediately. I remember Altherr as a decent prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies, who hit a little bit in the majors. In the second round, I went for another former major leaguer, pitcher Raul Alcantara of the Doosan Bears, who I vaguely recalled briefly pitching for the Oakland A's. After that it was a lot of guesswork, mostly poor guesswork. I tried to take a lot of Doosan players because the Bears seem to be a good team. That didn't really work out.
I've asked each of my fellow drafters to write a brief explanation of their draft strategy, some of them actually seemed to have one.
Vinnie Portell: "If it weren’t enough that 99.9 percent of Americans couldn’t name a handful of Korean baseball players, the league format we used has a salary cap, which means the best players were essentially off limits. Using nothing but limited stats and a dart board, I selected my two allowed 'foreign' (read American) players in the first three rounds and then went on to take anyone with decent stats or a cool sounding name. Looking back, it may not have been wise to make my most expensive player a 37-year-old first baseman who is steadily losing power and I might have drafted some players who won’t even start. Who knows. But at least it’s baseball."
Jesse Jones: "There are only a handful of players in the world to have .900 OPS in 10 consecutive seasons across professional baseball. One of them is Albert Pujols. Another is SK Wyvern's Choi Jeong. While he took more than half my payroll, he's the straw that stirs the drink for my fantasy squad. I've surrounded him with up-and-coming stars like Kang Baek-ho and older veterans like power-swinging American Jamie Romak. They're important pieces, but make no mistake, my fantasy season will live or die on Jeong's bat."
Jacob Hoag: "As a casual fan of baseball, it’s easier to pronounce the names of the players on my Korean Baseball fantasy team than you actually know who is good or not. So I went the cheater route and decided to copy my draft from some other guys roster that looked solid. That led me to Kim Ha-Seong, Jose Miguel Fernandez and Hur Kyoung-Min as my first three picks. It wasn’t until about halfway through the draft that I realized the roster I was copying didn’t abide by the $2 million salary cap, which I was way over. So instead I picked a bunch of cheapos and autodrafted the rest of my team. Needless to say I think I’m the favorite going forward."
There you have it. As things go along I'll try to use this column to update how the KBO season is going for us, at least until the MLB returns.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter @scottzucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.