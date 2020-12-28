It was almost exactly a year ago that pitcher Blake Snell ripped his employer, the Tampa Bay Rays, for dealing one of their more popular players to the San Diego Padres in a deal driven by financial considerations.
Last December it was Tommy Pham who was headed West, this time it appears to be Snell himself. And Rays’ fans are the ones who are unhappy.
The question is, should they be?
The obvious answer is yes. Snell is a former Cy Young Award winner, the ace of the Tampa Bay rotation, a locker room leader and a fan favorite.
He pitched brilliantly in Game 6 of the World Series, allowing only one run and two hits into the sixth inning before being inexplicably pulled.
So why trade him?
Snell is due to make $10.5 million in 2021 and has nearly $40 million left on his contract overall. Payroll is always going to be an issue for Tampa Bay, but should it be an overriding one?
Here’s the thing, perhaps the Rays deserve a level of trust from fans. The front office has a well-established track record of trading for young players who are about to break through.
Looking for examples? Just on the current roster, see Randy Arozarena, Tyler Glasnow and Nick Anderson.
In exchange for the 28-year-old Snell the Rays stand to acquire four players, including two that could help solve a couple of immediate problems.
The first is right-hander Luis Patino. Considered one of the game’s top pitching prospects, Patino boasts a fastball that averages around 97 mph to go with a major-league slider.
The 21-year-old figures to slot into the rotation in a bulk reliever/starter role. With Snell presumably traded and veteran Charlie Morton gone via free agency, the rotation would now feature the hard-throwing Glasnow and the soft-throwing Ryan Yarbrough, free agent signee Michael Wacha, Patino and one or two of the young arms who swung between starting and bulk relief work the last couple of years.
The other key player is catcher Franciso Mejia, the former Cleveland Indians top prospect. He hasn’t contributed as much as expected for the Padres since being acquired in a midseason deal in 2018.
Mejia only appeared in 17 games last season and batted a mere .077, but batted a respectable .265 with 8 homers and 22 RBI in 79 games in 2019.
If he can put together a respectable showing at the plate, something the Rays did not receive from any of their catchers last season, he could provide an immediate answer to a problem spot. A switch-hitter, he could share time with the recently re-signed Mike Zunino behind the plate. Mejia isn’t arbitration eligible until next season.
The final two pieces of the puzzle are right-hander Cole Wilcox, a 2020 third-round pick and catcher Blake Hunt. Both were top-10 prospects for the Padres.
So will this deal work out for the Rays as so many others have? Time will tell, but patience will be required.
