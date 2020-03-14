Well, that escalated quickly!
Was it really just Wednesday afternoon when Rays pitcher Blake Snell stood (closer than the mandated 6-foot distance) in front a group of a half-dozen or so reporters and told us he thought the media was blowing the whole coronavirus thing out of proportion?
Snell said with a half smirk, “If I get it, I get it.”
Then quicker than you can say Rudy Gobert, the sport’s world turned on its head.
It was a dizzying 48 hours after Gobert, the Utah Jazz big man, became the first member of an American sports team to test positive for the virus. Sports and seasons began to fall like dominoes.
Before you knew it the NBA had suspended its season and the NCAA first announced that March Madness would be played without fans in attendance, and later canceled it altogether.
By Thursday afternoon the NHL followed suit, and an hour or so later, Major League Baseball joined the party, canceling the remainder of spring training and delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
And there stood pitcher Brendan McKay in almost the same exact spot where Snell had stood about 24 hours earlier, in the temporary media tent outside the Rays’ clubhouse at Charlotte Sports Park. McKay too tried to take a light approach to the situation, but with a more serious undertone than Snell’s earlier remarks.
“It’s just a tough situation overall,” McKay said on Thursday. “You can’t play in a hazmat suit, you probably die down here (in Florida) doing that. You try to take all the precautions you can.”
By Friday afternoon the last of the major sports holdouts, the PGA and NASCAR, both of whom had planned to hold events without fans as late as Thursday night, folded and canceled activities for the time being.
By then the NCAA had suspended all spring sports and canceled the spring championships. The good news for college spring athletes is that it appears they will receive an extra year of eligibility because of the situation. Of course, that’s not much help to those athletes at the service academies or who simply can’t afford to stay in school an extra year. But some things can’t be helped.
Finally early Friday evening the cancellations reached the local level as it was announced that high schools will remain closed for a week after spring break and all games and practices have been suspended immediately.
The Port Charlotte and DeSoto County baseball teams sat in their respective dugouts awaiting the start of a 7 p.m. game that would never be played.
So is all of this a good idea? It seems to be. I’ve heard the term “an abundance of caution” used a lot this week that seems to be the appropriate idea. No sports fan wants to be deprived of seeing their team play, and sports writers and editors like it even less.
But the medical experts seem to believe this the way to go and sooner or later we’ll have our teams back in action.
But in the meantime, the Sun Sports staff isn’t going anywhere. We’ll still be writing features, selecting teams and making general nuisances of ourselves to bring you whatever sports news there is and maybe offer a little bit of a distraction from what’s going on in the world right now.
And you can help. Got an idea for a sports story that we can write while games are on hold? Drop me a line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.