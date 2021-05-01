After seven rounds, three days and 259 picks another NFL Draft is behind us.
But in the end, most people are wondering the same thing: which quarterback will emerge as a star?
On Thursday night the first three picks of the 2021 draft were quarterbacks: the Jaguars made the no-brainer pick of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence at 1, the Jets gambled a bit at No. 2 on BYU’s fast-rising Zach Wilson and the Niners traded up to No. 3 to grab North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.
Lawrence appears to be stamped for greatness, but nothing is guaranteed. Quarterbacks have gone in the top three spots only twice before in NFL history, with very mixed results.
Back in 1971, top pick Jim Plunkett was a bust for the Patriots and San Francisco in the early part of his career, but had a late resurgence with the Raiders and won two Super Bowls.
Archie Manning, you may know his kids, was a talented QB who had the misfortune of playing for terrible teams (35-101-3) and never had a winning record. Meanwhile No. 3 Dan Pastorini struggled early for the Oilers and late for the Raiders, but in-between made two AFC Championship Games.
Flash forward to 1999, and things are much more clear cut. The No. 1 and 3 picks belonged to Ohio teams as Tim Couch (a 22-37 record in parts of five seasons for the Browns) and Akili Smith (3-14 record in four seasons for the Bengals) seemed to be in a race to see who could be declared a bust first.
In between, at No. 2, the Eagles got it right with Donovan McNabb. While McNabb failed to win a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, he went to five conference championships and ended his career as the Eagles’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
How has selecting a quarterback with a top three pick worked out more recently? Over the last five years, seven QBs has been taken in the top three.
The jury’s out on No. 1 picks Joe Burrow (Bengals in 2020) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals in 2019), but early returns are promising.
The Browns’ Baker Mayfield has already had a rollercoaster career in only three seasons. He was a rookie sensation, a sophomore bust, and, by last season, appeared to have settled into a solid, steady NFL QB.
Interestingly the other four quarterbacks (Sam Darnold, Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz) who went top three since 2016 all changed teams this offseason.
After three seasons of losing, inconsistency and injury, the Jets’ dealt Darnold to the Panthers and moved on to Wilson on Friday. While Trubisky now finds himself as a backup in Buffalo, after struggling throughout four seasons with the Bears, which included (oddly enough) two playoff appearances.
But 2016 first rounders Jared Goff and Carson Wentz are unique. After some rookie struggles Goff took the Rams to the playoffs in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl. He went one better in 2018 and led his team to the Super Bowl the next season.
He still put up gaudy numbers in 2019, but threw 16 INTs and the Rams missed the postseason. In 2020, he battled injury and L.A. elected not to start him in a playoff game. In March he was dealt to the Lions for veteran Matthew Stafford.
Wentz turned it on in 2017 after a tough rookie season. After 13 starts, he and the Eagles were rolling, but he went down with a knee injury. Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles at QB. The next season started with him trying to return from his knee surgery and ended with him sidelined by a back problem.
He bounced back with a strong season 2019 before being injured again in the playoffs. Wentz struggled throughout last season and eventually lost the starting job to Jalen Hurts. He was dealt to the Colts in March.
What are we to glean for all of this inconsistency, injury and, in rare cases, success?
That drafting a quarterback early is a gamble at best and a crapshoot at worst.
