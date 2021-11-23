The last of the Major League Baseball postseason awards were handed out this week when Orioles slugger Trey Mancini and newly retired Giants catcher Buster Posey were named the Comeback Players of the Year.
While we did not offer any picks for that particular award, Sun sports writers Patrick Obley, Vinnie Portell and myself made preseason predictions for all of the other major awards.
Before I get to those, this seems to be an appropriate time to point out that one of us, it’s not important who, correctly predicted that the Atlanta Braves would win the 2021 World Series.
OK, if you really need to know, it was me.
It’s important that I point this out now because when it came to the individual award winners, the Sun Sports staff was a collective 0-for-the postseason. I was particularly ineffective, selecting only one player who even ended up as a finalist.
Here’s how it went down:
Manager of the Year: None of us predicted either winner of course, which is a little surprising given that Rays’ skipper Kevin Cash won in the AL. Not only is he the manager of our local team, but he’s also a repeat winner. In the NL, it was the Giants’ Gabe Kapler. Even Mrs. Kapler didn’t see that one coming.
However, this provided to be our best category as Pat and Vinnie both went for the Astros’ ancient, but effective, Dusty Baker. I picked Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo, who got some votes. We fared much worse in the NL. Pat selected the Marlins’ Don Mattingly, not close, but fine.
Vinnie and I both selected managers who have since been fired in the Mets’ Luis Rojas and the Padres’ Jayce Tingler.
Things only get worse from there.
MVP: Pat and I both scored finalists in the NL, but the Nats’ Juan Soto and the Padres’ Fernando Tatis finished as runners up to Phillies’ outfielder Bryce Harper. Vinnie’s pick of Dodgers’ superstar Mookie Betts was derailed by injury.
In AL, none of us saw Shohei Ohtani’s spectacular two-way season coming. Vinnie and Pat both went what should have been the safe route, but Ohtani’s teammate Mike Trout spent most of the summer exploring the Angels’ medical coverage plans.
Cy Young: It gets kind of ugly here, but come on, Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray? Before the season, I would have thought Corbin Bernsen and Lana Del Rey would have a better shot.
Pat did get AL finalist Gerritt Cole, but missed on another injury victim Jacob de Grom in the NL. In the AL, Vinnie and I got burned the Indians’ oft-injured Shane Bieber. I whiffed badly in the NL with former Ray Blake Snell. Something most National League batters did not.
The Rays’ Randy Arozarena seems like the obvious choice for AL Rookie now, but for some reason we all picked members of the White Sox. My selection of Andrew Vaughn doesn’t look great, but Pat and Vinnie both took Nick Madrigal, who isn’t even in the AL anymore.
Finally, in the NL, Vinnie called Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, who ended up as a finalist behind Red infielder Jonathan India. While my pick, Braves’ pitcher Ian Anderson battled injuries, he was effective in the postseason. Pat’s pick, the Marlins’ Sixto Sanchez didn’t throw a regular-season pitch in 2021.
But just wait until next season, when it will be probably be much worse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.