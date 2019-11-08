This past week I received an email from an angry USF fan wondering how we could overlook the Bulls, the “local team” as he referred to them, in favor of the hated (in his opinion) Florida Gators on the opening night of college basketball.
The answer, of course, is that the Gators are nationally ranked (No. 6 in The Associated Press Poll) and the Bulls ... let’s just say are not.
Despite that, the reader’s email conjures up an interesting(ish) debate. Given that the number of colleges in the state of Florida is surpassed only by the number of Cracker Barrels, which college team is the fan favorite in our area?
Let’s pause here to acknowledge that some (most?) of you will, shall we say, question my conclusions.
We’ll dispense with the Edward Waters and Ave Maria’s of the world and stick with the larger institutes of higher learning. Also, we’re going to focus on the football and basketball programs. Seemingly every school in Florida has had some success in baseball.
We’ll start with our “local team” which is located exactly 105 miles from the main Sun Newspaper office.
South Florida: The Bulls last national basketball championship came in 1956. The football team, well ...
Fan factor: Mostly big with alumni
Florida Gulf Coast: FGCU is actually located much closer, clocking in at a mere 44.9 miles from our offices. The Eagles have had a bit of basketball success. The women’s team won a D-II title and, on the men’s side who can forget the 2013 Cinderella team, a 15th seed in the NCAA Tournament that advanced to the round of 32?
Fan factor: Outside of alums, those who fondly remember that Dunk City team may still have interest.
Miami: The Canes had some decent basketball squads in recent years, but ‘The U’ made its reputation on the football field, claiming five national championships.
Fan factor: The success those mostly Jimmy Johnson-led teams of the late ’80s and early ’90s still resonates with some fans. For now, at least.
Florida State: Well Dadgum it, the Seminoles claim three national championships in football, including two under the much beloved Bobby Bowden.
Fan factor: The Noles, thanks in no small part to Bowden’s long-standing popularity, have a legitimate argument for being the area’s most popular college team. Their only real competition comes from ...
Florida: There is no real way to measure, who’s No. 1 in the hearts of area fans, but just anecdotally, it feels as though the Gators may have a slight edge over FSU. UF can claim back-to-back basketball titles in 2006-07 under Billy Donovan. In football, the Gators won three national titles, one under the head ball coach Steve Spurrier and two under Urban Meyer (no cool nickname).
Fan factor: With the multiple titles in two sports ... and the popular Spurrier, who won a Heisman as a player in Gainesville and a title as a coach, Florida still enjoys a huge fan following in the state.
Just to be clear here, I don’t have a dog in this fight. I didn’t grow up in Florida and I didn’t go to school here (go American University Eagles!).
