Once everyone has moved beyond the glory and pageantry of March Madness, and with the start of the baseball regular season a little more than two weeks away, fans and the media will turn their attention to wrongly predicting how the year will play out.
While it's a wee bit too early for season predictions, now seems like a good time to take a look at the Tampa Bay Rays' competition in the American League East.
Rather than an overall preview, here is one story line to keep an eye on for each of the other AL East teams.
New York Yankees: We start with the Yankees because, you know, the Yankees.
Much like the Rays, the Yankees' rotation is the biggest question mark entering the season. There may be no bigger question mark than former two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.
The former Cleveland Indians star won 18 or more games four times in five years (2014-18) and had a sub-3 ERA in three of those years. But his 2019 was blown up by a forearm fracture and he pitched exactly one inning last season for the Texas Rangers after a muscle tear.
The 34-year-old righty appears healthy and has looked good so far this spring. If he can return to form and team with Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation, the Yankees will be tough to beat.
Toronto Blue Jays: The Jays have as much talent as anyone, and as an added bonus local fans can see them open the season, as they'll start the year in Dunedin because of Canadian COVID restrictions.
Toronto's splashy free agent addition is slugging center fielder George Springer, the former Houston Astros star. But one of the Jays other signings, infielder Marcus Semien, is pretty intriguing as well.
Semien, 30, was the Oakland A's everyday shortstop the past few years and hit well enough in 2019 (.285, 30 homers and 92 RBI) to finish third in AL MVP voting.
This year he'll move over to second base. But Semien isn't only interesting for what he'll bring, but how he'll help Toronto's talented young infield as a whole.
He's willingness to change position allows Bo Bichette to remain at shortstop, while moving Cavan Biggio to third and helping Vlad Guerrero, Jr. to settle in at first. Semien should provide a calming veteran presence and make everyone better defensively.
Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox were bad, bad last season, finishing 12 games below .500 and a game behind the ever-struggling Baltimore Orioles, more on them in a minute. The year before Boston won 85 games.
The biggest difference? No Mookie Betts? Well, yes. No Chris Sale? He wasn't that great in 2019, but yeah. How about the lack of Alex Cora? The Sox manager was fired about a month before the start of spring training for his role in the Astros' cheating scandal.
Cora won 108 games and a World Series in his rookie season in 2018, and perhaps more importantly established himself as a well-respected leader in Boston. Ownership brought back Cora in November and now the question is whether he can get his team back on track.
Cora's relationship will young hitters such as Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez is one of the reasons the Sox wanted him back so badly. While he can't pitch, he should make some difference.
Baltimore Orioles: The O's may have already made an October reservation for the AL East cellar, but it doesn't mean there's not an intriguing story in Charm City (yes, Baltimore is really called that).
Sure the most recognizable name in the lineup may be veteran mediocre infielder Freddy Galvis (he, of the .247 career average), but keep on eye on first base where Joseph Anthony "Trey" Mancini is attempting a comeback.
Lest anyone is complaining about a tired arm this spring, Mancini missed all of last season after surgery for colon cancer, and then spent months receiving Chemotherapy treatments.
He's only 28, and is attempting to return to the form that saw him hit .291 with 35 homers and 97 RBI in 2019. His comeback may be the feel good story of an Orioles team that might not have much to feel good about.
