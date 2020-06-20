The rift between the two sides in the negotiations to restart Major League Baseball has essentially come down to 10 games. The owners want no more than 60 games this season and the players want no less than 70.
So that seems like a good reason not to play.
And as Commissioner Rob Manfried and MLBPA president Tony Clark fiddle while baseball's reputation burns, half a world away they're actually playing, actual games.
First it was the Korean Baseball Organization returning, and this weekend, baseball has returned to Japan. Nippon Professional Baseball is a step above the KBO in terms of both talent and competition and has a richer history.
Also, if you're looking for name recognition the NPB boasts many familiar names and even a former All-Star or two. For all its charm, the KBO player best known to American audiences may be journeyman pitcher Dan Straily.
Adam Jones is far and away the best known American playing in the NPB. The Orix Buffaloes' outfielder is only 34 years old and a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner in center field. He played 14 major league seasons, 11 in Baltimore. He batted nearly .280 and averaged 29 homers and 87 RBI between 2011-17. Jones still posted respectable numbers last year in Arizona, his lone season with the Diamondbacks.
The next most recognizable player to MLB fans may be Yakult Swallows infielder Alcides Escobar. He played his first three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, but is best remembered for the eight he spent as the Royals' everyday shortstop. He won a World Series in Kansas City in 2015, with his best season at the plate coming in 2012 when he batted hit .293 with 52 RBI and 35 stolen bases.
The Yomuiri Giants can boast of having a reigning World Series champion on their roster. Outfielder Gerardo Parra, is a 10-year MLB veteran with career stops in Arizona, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Colorado and San Francisco before finally landing in Washington last May. The two-time Gold Glove winner was also the guy who brought Baby Shark with him to the Nats, so its not all good news for the Giants.
For Rays fans a glance at the Fukuoka Hawks' rotation brings a blast from the past. Pitcher Matt Moore spent nine seasons in the majors, mostly in Tampa Bay. His best year came in 2013 when he won 17 games and was an All Star. Before his career was hampered by injuries.
The Hanshin Tigers feature another player with MLB roots in Florida, former Marlins first baseman Justin Bour. He hit 20 homers or more three times in a six-year MLB career, but may be best remembered for his performance in the 2017 Home Run Derby, when he battled Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge for the title in front of his hometown fans in Miami.
A few of the other familiar NPB names include: the Chiba Lotte Marines' Leonys Martin. The speedy outfielder played for five teams in nine seasons, most prominently with the Texas Rangers, for whom he twice topped 30 steals; former Yankees and Twins slugger Tyler Austin joins Yokohama Baystars; a pair of former San Diego Padres in outfielder Cory Spangenberg and utilityman Jose Pirela will play for the Seibu Lions and Hiroshama Carp respectively; and finally, there's pitcher Nick Martinez.
Why include Martinez, who played parts of four seasons with the Rangers and only once had a ERA under four? Because of his NPB team.
You can not write a column about Japanese baseball and fail to mention the Nippon-Ham Fighters.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com
