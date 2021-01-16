This past week three NFL teams filled their head coaching vacancies.
While the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons went the traditional route, hiring NFL assistants (Robert Saleh and Arthur Smith, respectively), the Jacksonville Jaguars elected to go in a different direction.
The Jags' hiring of Urban Meyer once again raises the question of whether highly successful college coaches can make the jump to the NFL.
Meyer, who was last seen as Ohio State's head coach in 2018, has an impressive resume to say the least. He won three National Championships, three Big Ten titles, two SEC titles and several Coach of the Year honors between his time at Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18).
But the history of famous college coaches finding NFL glory is spotty, at best.
Once you rule out guys like Seattle Seahawks (and former USC) coach Pete Carroll, who've bounced back and forth between levels, things become a bit dicier.
The two more extreme failures may be Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino, neither of whom lasted a full season in the NFL. Back in 1976, the legendary Holtz went 3-10 before resigning as the head coach of the Jets (who wouldn't?). Petrino, the former Louisville and Arkansas coach, also only lasted 13 games before quitting on the Falcons. But at least Holtz did it in a 14-game season.
Before Meyer, another brand-name former Gators coach tried to make the leap. Let's hope that Steve Spurrier's semi-disastrous stint with Washington (2002-03) isn't a harbinger of things to come for Urb. The Old Ball Coach (a six-team SEC champion and seven-time SEC Coach of the Year) went 12-20 in his two NFL seasons and generally seemed uninterested in knowing anything about, or even learning the names of, his defensive or special teams players.
Around the same time that Petrino and Spurrier were stinking it up, another former college coaching star was giving it a shot. Nick Saban, then the former Michigan State and LSU coach, actually had some success with the Miami Dolphins, going 9-7 his first season in 2005.
The next season was a little rougher, at 6-10, but many believed he could turn things around. Instead he opted to return to the college ranks and accepted a job with some Southern school. Last we heard he's been doing pretty well there.
Finally, perhaps the most successful example also comes from the Sunshine State. Jimmy Johnson famously and successfully coached the Miami Hurricanes from 1984-88 and won a National Championship in 1987. He jumped to the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and, after some initial struggles, won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992-93. He later coached the Dolphins to a respectable 36-28 record over four season. His combined efforts landed him in the NFL Hall of Fame.
So what does this all mean for Meyer, who "retired" for "healthy reasons" after the 2018 season? Hard to say. He's a good Xs and Os coach, but it is a different game in the NFL. Furthermore, the Jaguars, as an organization, have never seemed to be able to sustain long-term success.
But, in spite of their dismal record in 2020, Jacksonville does have talent on its roster. And yeah, Meyer gets a welcome to the neighborhood gift in the form of a possible franchise-changing talent, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Let's see him screw that one up.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com
