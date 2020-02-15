PORT CHARLOTTE – Right around 9:30 Saturday morning, there was a sudden frenzy around the normally quiet Tampa Bay Rays training facility at Charlotte Sports Park.
As a team, the Rays are collectively a pretty low-key group. There hasn't been a lot of fanfare surrounding the first few days of camp, but that changed with the arrive of Tampa Bay's big free agent signee, Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo.
The outfielder/third baseman brings a legitimate power bat. He hit 44 homers and drove in 110 runs in 2016 and hit 38 and 89 as recently as 2018, all while compiling a .284 career batting average in 10 seasons with Yokohama.
The Rays have had other Japanese stars before, Hideo Nomo and Hideki Matsui come to mind, but both of them arrived late in their careers. Tsutsugo, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal in December, is still in his prime at age 28.
Thus excitement generated by his arrival.
The Rays media contingent nearly doubled on Saturday morning as several Japanese reporters and TV types swarmed the locker room and adjoining areas, chronicling Tsutsugo's every move.
Rays VP of Communications Dave Haller said that while there were eight or so additional media members this first day he expected the numbers to increase when the Rays play teams with a Japanese media presence, such as the Yankees or Angels.
As the media stood around and watch him unpack his bag and get ready to go hit, one or two of his new teammates stopped by to offer a quick welcome.
Through it all, another free agent signee, although one that arrived with much less hype, watched it all unfold. Pitcher Brooks Pounds, a 29-year-old right-hander with career 8.47 ERA, looked just a little bit miserable as he sat at the locker next to Tsutsugo's. The two did not appear to interact, perhaps because Pounds was mentally calculating just how disruptive this all would be his locker room time going forward.
When it was finally time for Tsutsugo to address the American media, in an informal setting standing outside the building the houses both the Rays clubhouse and the media workroom, he didn't offer much insight into his personality.
On his priorities for getting started here: “I met a lot of good people today. I'm very excited to get to know everyone and be a good teammate.”
On what position he might play: “We haven't really discussed anything yet in terms of that, but right now I just want to focus on getting adjusted.”
On what he thinks the biggest transition will be: “There are a lot of differences, but I think the main difference is how the pitcher throws, so I just want to slowly get used to things, one at a time."
On playing third base: “I've been practicing a lot at third, there's no issues there.”
He did show that he understands American humor. When a reporter asked if he normally has a dozen people waiting in the parking lot when he shows up, he joked: “Yes, there are always a lot of people waiting.”
At least I think he was joking.
Of course, you can't be too hard on Tsutsugo. It was his first day and his regular translator had not arrived. Pinch hitting in the translator role was Tsutomu Kamiya, whose day job is as a minor league trainer for the Hudson Valley Renegades.
And in fairness, Rays manager Kevin Cash wasn't particularly illuminating either.
“His teammates, from what we know of him, are going to enjoy him,” the manager offered on Yoshi. “He carries a presence, he’s carried a presence in Japan and I think he’ll do the same here once he gets acclimated. We just have to afford him the ability to get acclimated. ... Our biggest goal is to get him comfortable as soon as possible.”
Maybe not exciting, but for the low-key Rays that sounds about right.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter at scott.zucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.