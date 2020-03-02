NORTH PORT - There have been nighttime events and even some high school baseball games played at CoolToday Park under the lights, but Monday served as the park’s first MLB game played at night.
Though there was a nearly packed house for the game, the players took some issue with the lighting at the park, saying it was too dim.
“It seemed a little bit dark to me, also,” Snitker said. “I guess we’ll look at it and see. A lot of the guys were commenting on it, even in the outfield they were saying it was hard to see the ball.”
Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb, who started Monday’s game and pitched three scoreless innings, also said he had some trouble with visibility.
“Yeah, it was pretty dark out there,” he said. “I couldn’t see the signs. It seemed like it was dimmed down for sure. Not since low-A (have I played on a field that dark).”
