Roster spots aren’t the only competition in training camp. Players are also jockeying for positioning within the lineup.
“The bottom line is there are spots that are open on this team,” coach Jon Cooper said, “probably more than there have ever been before.”
There might only be one roster spot available at forward, given eight defensemen on NHL contracts and 12 returning forwards. But within the lineup, the fourth line, third defensive pairing and second power play unit are still to be determined.
There’s always the chance that someone will shake things up further like Mathieu Joseph did last year.
Cooper said the Lightning are looking for high competitive drive, someone who can contribute. But that contribution could come in many forms.
“We’re looking for the fit,” he said. “That’s in the players’ hands. It’s for them to show us what they can do.”
The second power play unit is almost entirely up in the air. While the first group remained constant last season, the second shifted frequently.
The biggest question is which defenseman will lead the unit. Both Kevin Shattenkirk and Mikhail Sergachev have experience. Sergachev played on the first unit and Shattenkirk on the other in Wednesday’s 2-0 preseason loss to Carolina while the Lightning work out that role.
The Lightning typically put just one defenseman on the power play, but they could consider a traditional three-forward, two-defenseman unit.
“We’re open to having power plays that put the puck in the net,” Cooper said when asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.