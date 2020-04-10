Could the Tampa Bay Rays be competing with the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves for a playoff spot with a key series in Port Charlotte?
Another of many plans being discussed to start the baseball season would have teams playing at their spring training sites and being grouped geographically in what amounts to a temporary realignment.
That’s the word from a report by USA TODAY, which attributed the information to a high-ranking official speaking anonymously, though others in baseball stressed Friday that this plan is, at best, one of many being considered and there were no specific proposals close to being in place.
Also, all plans are subject to guidance and clearance from medical personnel as to when it is safe to start play, which may not be until July at the earliest.
Under a plan floated last week, all teams would play in Arizona, creating essentially a colony of players and essential staff who would be housed in hotels and transported to games to minimize potential exposure to people who could be infected, and the proximity of the facilities — all within about 50 miles, including the Arizona Diamondbacks’ regular-season home at Chase Field, which made it more appealing. That also could facilitate vigilant testing and/or screening for the coronavirus, which likely would be part of any plan to start play.
The split plan has some logistical issues, as teams in Florida would be spread out, meaning more travel, even if it was on long bus rides. Also, the potential for rain disrupting play would be an issue on an almost daily basis.
Like the Arizona plan, this one calls for games to be played without fans in the stands. Teams would report to their spring sites for several weeks of training and some exhibition games before starting play.
This plan would be more workable in some aspects, as the teams that train in Florida would be able to use their facilities rather than shift operations to Arizona, and East Coast-based teams would be better off time-wise in terms of televising games to get more viewership in prime time. Also, there would be the benefit of having two domed stadiums, Tropicana Field and Marlins Park, to make use of.
There would still be playoffs under this plan, with the winners of the two “leagues” meeting in the World Series, which potentially would be held in November at one of the domed stadiums.
Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, a Tampa native now working as an adviser to the Angels, told USA TODAY that he had been briefed on the plan and considered it worth pursuing.
“When you’re trying to get really creative, why say no now?” he said. “So you have a unique season. I’ve got no problem with that. I’m not sure we’ll be able play in our own cities across the country, so if you split it up like that, it’s a possibility."
Also, La Russa said, “There are so many workable possibilities, why give up on any alternative until it’s clear it can’t work? What we can’t do is give up."
Under what USA TODAY reported as “one realignment structure,” the leagues would be set up like this:
Grapefruit League
NORTH
Yankees (Tampa), Phillies (Clearwater), Blue Jays (Dunedin), Tigers (Lakeland), Pirates (Bradenton).
SOUTH
Rays (Port Charlotte), Red Sox (Fort Myers), Twins (Fort Myers), Braves (North Port), Orioles (Sarasota)
EAST
Nationals (West Palm Beach), Astros (West Palm Beach), Mets (Port St. Lucie), Cardinals (Jupiter), Marlins (Jupiter).
Cactus League
(All teams in the Phoenix area)
NORTHEAST
Cubs, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Athletics
WEST
Dodgers, White Sox, Reds, Indians, Angels
NORTHWEST
Brewers, Padres, Mariners, Rangers, Royals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.