Major League Baseball officials and players are discussing a plan that could get the season started — and may be the only way it is played — by bringing all teams to Arizona and staging games in stadiums without fans.
The talks are considered preliminary, and both sides acknowledge that there are numerous health and logistical issues that would have to be addressed before it could gain more traction given the ongoing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. MLB made sure to clarify that point Tuesday with a statement saying the Arizona plan was one “potential option” of many to start play once it is deemed safe to do so and that no approvals have been sought.
The basic idea, per the Associated Press and other reports, is that players and a limited number of staff from each of the 30 teams essentially would be sequestered in Arizona to limit exposure to the virus and travel by playing games in basically empty stadiums, making use of the 10 spring training stadiums plus Chase Field, which has a retractable roof.
Though Florida has 13 spring stadiums and two domed stadiums — Tropicana Field and Marlins Park — Arizona is considered a more workable option since all the stadiums are within about a 50-mile radius, allowing for simpler and easier travel and more consolidation of accommodations and services. Obviously, the spread of the virus in Arizona would have to be closely monitored.
ESPN reported that the season could start as early as May, with others in the game suggesting a June, July or even August start is more realistic, with players first going through a two-three week training camp in which the protocols and plans could be tested. The games would be televised, which would produce revenue and provide entertainment, and perhaps a sense of normalcy, to fans around the country.
While both owners — who are taking in no revenue — and players — who were given cash advances but will be paid based on the number of games played — are motivated to get the season started and play as many games as possible by scheduling doubleheaders (and perhaps playing only seven innings), a number of issues would have to be addressed.
Most significant would be keeping the participants healthy, which would require having the capability and cooperation for extensive testing and isolating them from family and other personnel, such as hotel, food, transportation and security staff. Also, how will the umpiring crews and media be handled?
Related will be having a protocol in place for dealing with participants who test positive, whether that would mean isolating that person, suspending games for that team or shutting down all play.
“You’re going to be largely separated from your families, and you’re going to have to function in a very contained way. It’s not a normal life, this idea,” leading player agent Scott Boras told the Associated Press. “You’re going to have an identified group of people. You’re going to have a constantly tested group of people. And you’re going to have a very limited access of those people to the outside world so that you can assure a very uncontaminated league, if you will, to produce a product that is inspirational to our country.”
Other challenges would be dealing with the weather — as summer temperatures in Arizona regularly are in triple digits — and the time zone for east coast teams, as Phoenix is three hours behind. Among the possibilities would be playing multiple games each day at Chase Field, and use the spring stadiums in early morning or at night.
Rays officials declined to comment.
