Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to be at the forefront of sports’ return from the coronavirus pandemic.
It sounds as if the Florida Gators could be in on it, too. In an interview Thursday morning on Fox & Friends, DeSantis reiterated his welcome for pro sports teams.
“And just so everyone knows, I've already spoken with some of our colleges, like University of Florida,” DeSantis said. “They've got a great football stadium, The Swamp, that's not used on Sundays. So if an NFL team needs a place to land we could work that out, too.”
Florida confirmed Thursday afternoon that its officials have talked with DeSantis about the possibility.
“Following Governor DeSantis’ comment yesterday inviting other pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state-of-the-art basketball arena and a brand-new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said.
“We’ve been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so.”
Could Florida State also get in the mix, one of the Fox News hosts asked DeSantis?
“Look, I haven’t spoken to them yet but it's a great — it's an iconic stadium and I think we would want to — want to be very helpful if we could,” DeSantis answered.
“So I think that things like that — getting sports back, getting some of the things back that we’re used to is really important from a psychological perspective, a confidence perspective, and so I’m a big proponent of that. I think it’s great that these leagues want to move forward and I think there’s no question we can do this safely.”
